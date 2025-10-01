Coast Guard Advances $110 Million Waterways Commerce Cutter Program

The U.S. Coast Guard is moving forward with its critical Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) acquisition program, ordering production of the first river buoy tender (WLR) and long lead time material for the second inland construction tender (WLIC). Construction will take place at Birdon America’s shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, with a combined order value of approximately $110 million.

The order includes funding for three additional sets of long lead time materials to support future production. Approximately $51 million of the funding comes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law 119-21), with the remainder covered by regular appropriations.

“Our nation’s marine transportation system facilitates over $5.4 trillion in economic activity every year and supports millions of jobs throughout the United States,” said Rear Adm. Mike Campbell, the Coast Guard’s Director of Systems Integration and Chief Acquisition Officer. “Putting new waterways commerce cutters on contract ensures we have the capabilities needed to support the safe and efficient flow of commerce in our inland waterways systems.”

The WCC program will replace the Coast Guard’s aging inland tender fleet, which currently maintains more than 28,200 marine aids across 12,000 miles of inland waterways that facilitate approximately 630 million tons of cargo annually. The legacy fleet has an average age of nearly 60 years, with some vessels still in service at 81 years old.

Both the inland construction tenders and river buoy tenders ordered under this contract are expected to be completed in 2027. WLICs are specialized vessels that construct, repair, and maintain fixed aids to navigation along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast, while WLRs service short-range aids on the Western Rivers, adjusting buoys to mark navigable channels as water levels fluctuate.

The modernization effort aligns with Force Design 2028, a blueprint introduced by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem aimed at transforming the Coast Guard into a more agile, capable and responsive fighting force.

In parallel with the vessel acquisition, Birdon has launched an apprenticeship program at its Bayou La Batre shipyard, focusing initially on developing shipfitting skills to support both the WCC program and other maritime construction projects. The company plans to expand the program to include pipefitting and marine electrical trades in future cohorts.