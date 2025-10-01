gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,437 members

A rendering of the heavy polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard

A rendering of the heavy polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG). Photo courtesy Seaspan Shipyards

Canada’s Heavy Polar Icebreaker Program Advances as Seaspan and Genoa Expand Partnership

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 1, 2025

Seaspan Shipyards has signed a contract with Newfoundland-based Genoa Design International to provide ongoing technical design services for the Canadian Coast Guard’s new heavy polar icebreaker, marking a significant advancement in Canada’s shipbuilding strategy.

Under the agreement, Genoa will supply design guidance while expanding their local workforce to more than 100 naval architecture and marine systems designers. The company will continue supporting the vessel through its build phase, which is already underway at Vancouver Shipyards.

At 158 meters long and 28 meters wide, the Polar Class 2 icebreaker represents Canada’s first domestically-built heavy icebreaker in over 60 years. The vessel is designed to operate self-sufficiently year-round in the high Arctic, enabling the Canadian Coast Guard to navigate more than 162,000 km of Arctic coastline.

The icebreaker will support Canada’s Arctic sovereignty, high-Arctic scientific research including climate change studies, Indigenous communities, and emergency response operations. With capacity for up to 100 personnel, it will operate farther north, in more challenging ice conditions, and for longer periods than any existing Canadian icebreaker.

“Genoa’s signing of the Polar Icebreaker Build Contract with Vancouver Shipyards is the latest milestone in an enduring partnership that began and continues under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy,” said Gina Pecore, CEO of Genoa Design International. “Together, we are strengthening our nation’s ability to support national fleet requirements, from ship construction to vessel lifecycle support.”

Laurie Balan, COO of Genoa Design International, noted: “This agreement not only solidifies our role in the Canadian Polar Icebreaker program but also underscores Vancouver Shipyards’ confidence in our ability to provide reliable expertise to support another modern and complex ship construction.”

This vessel will be the seventh ship designed and built by Seaspan under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) and the fifth Polar Class vessel to be built for the Canadian Coast Guard. It is one of up to 21 icebreaking vessels that Seaspan is constructing overall.

The partnership highlights the growing importance of Arctic-capable vessels as regional maritime activity increases. Several countries including Russia, China, and Finland have recently expanded their icebreaking capabilities through new construction or design programs.

Tags:

canada
national shipbuilding strategy
seaspan
shipbuilding
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,437 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The 52-bore engine was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery Business Unit (HHI-EMD) and installed on the first of four sister vessels to be built at HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea
Shipbuilding

WinGD Unveils First Ethanol-Fueled Two-Stroke Marine Engine for 2026 Launch

Swiss marine power company WinGD will introduce the world’s first ethanol-fuelled two-stroke marine engine in 2026, with deliveries for newbuild and retrofit applications beginning in 2027. The new engine builds...

September 30, 2025
Total Views: 1038
Finland’s Aker Arctic Unveils Next-Generation Medium-Class Icebreaker as Global Demand Heats Up
Shipbuilding

Finland’s Aker Arctic Unveils Next-Generation Medium-Class Icebreaker as Global Demand Heats Up

Finnish icebreaker designer Aker Arctic on Monday released the first renderings of its new B+ class vessel for the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, unveiling a next-generation design as global demand for ice-capable ships accelerates.

September 30, 2025
Total Views: 1370
Bulker under construction at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China
Shipbuilding

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Terminates $180 Million Tanker Contract Over US Sanctions Concerns

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd has terminated contracts for four 50,000DWT MR oil tankers worth approximately US$180 million after discovering its buyer may be involved in circumventing U.S. sanctions laws and...

September 29, 2025
Total Views: 4931