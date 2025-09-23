Climate Change Puts Nearly All Major Ports at Risk, Report Finds

A new report released today by TT Club and engineering consultancy Haskoning reveals that nearly 90% of the world’s 3,700 major ports are currently exposed to damaging climate hazards, placing billions of dollars in infrastructure and global trade at immediate risk.

The “Climate-Ready Supply Chain: Urgent Guidance for Ports, Waterways and Logistics Operations” report provides a comprehensive assessment of climate threats facing maritime infrastructure and outlines both immediate measures and long-term strategies to build resilience across the sector.

“Ports are the lifeblood of global trade, but they are also on the frontlines of climate change impact,” warns Marika Calfas, TT Club Board Member and CEO of NSW Ports. “At NSW Ports, we see first-hand the importance of building resilience into supply chain infrastructure and operations. This guidance provides practical steps for understanding climate risks, planning adaptive responses and embedding resilience into the core of business strategy.”

The maritime industry faces mounting threats from sea-level rise, extreme weather events, and shifting regulations. Historical examples cited in the report include the shutdown of Gulf Coast ports during Hurricane Katrina and the $12 billion in maritime damages from Japan’s 2011 tsunami, demonstrating the severe economic and social impacts when resilience measures prove inadequate.

“Climate change is no longer a distant challenge – it is a pressing operational reality,” explains Neil Dalus, Risk Assessment Manager at TT Club. “Inaction could result in soaring repair costs, prolonged disruptions and lost revenue. Proactive adaptation, on the other hand, could deliver long-term savings, operational security and reputational benefits.”

The report underscores that climate events are inevitable rather than hypothetical, making immediate action essential. Delaying adaptation measures risks compounding damage and escalating costs, while proactive planning can prevent significant losses and secure long-term competitiveness.

Beyond risk mitigation, the guidance also highlights emerging opportunities. Ports can leverage real-time climate data, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, and AI-powered predictive analytics to improve asset performance, reduce operational downtime, and strengthen emergency preparedness.

The report showcases forward-thinking investments already yielding benefits, including the Port of Long Beach’s Coastal Resiliency Plan and the Port of Brisbane’s advanced weather monitoring upgrades.

“Climate adaptation should not be seen as a financial burden, but as a strategic investment in the long-term competitiveness of ports,” notes Amy Savage, Technical Director of Climate Risk and Adaptation at Haskoning. “By integrating engineering expertise with cutting-edge digital technologies, we can create adaptive, future-proof solutions that mitigate risks and unlock value throughout the supply chain.”

Developed by leading global transport and logistics insurer TT Club in collaboration with international engineering consultancy Haskoning, the report provides a practical roadmap for understanding climate risks, planning adaptive responses, and embedding resilience into core business strategy.

The full report “Climate-Ready Supply Chain: Urgent Guidance for Ports, Waterways and Logistics Operations” is available on the TT Club website.