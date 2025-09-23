gCaptain-logo
Legend of the Seas and Star of the Seas at Meyer Turku Shipyard in 2025

Royal Caribbean Secures Decade-Long Shipbuilding Pact with Meyer Turku

Mike Schuler
September 23, 2025

Royal Caribbean Group has secured its shipbuilding future through a long-term framework agreement with Finland’s Meyer Turku shipyard, confirming orders for additional Icon Class vessels and laying groundwork for future ship classes through the next decade.

The agreement includes a firm order for Icon 5, scheduled for delivery in 2028, and adds an option for Icon 7, supplementing the previously announced option for Icon 6. This strategic move follows the successful launches of Icon of the Seas in January 2024 and Star of the Seas in August 2025, with Legend of the Seas set to debut next summer in 2026.

“With the framework agreement now signed, we announce our common plan for the next decade in cooperation with Royal Caribbean Group and other key partners to build more Icon Class ships and drive the future of shipbuilding over the next decade,” said Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm. “I am extremely proud of the recognition that these orders bring to the skilled personnel at Meyer Turku and to the Finnish maritime industry expertise.”

The agreement represents a major economic boost for Finland, with each cruise ship construction project recognized as the largest single industrial undertaking in the country. Cruise ship construction at Meyer Turku typically employs approximately 13,000 people across the shipyard and its network, generating over a billion euros in added value annually for Finland.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo highlighted the economic impact: “This new framework agreement is excellent news for Finland. The longstanding collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group and Meyer Turku will continue to have a significant positive impact on Finland’s economy, creating jobs across the country and energizing our unique maritime ecosystem.”

The Turku shipyard has built 25 ships for Royal Caribbean Group since the mid-1990s, establishing itself as a premier facility for constructing innovative cruise vessels. Meyer Turku and the Finnish maritime industry have positioned themselves at the forefront of developing energy and environmental technologies supporting the green transition in maritime operations.

Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto added: “Our strong shipyards, industrial networks and leading research institutions around them, deliver innovative and sustainable world-class ships, making Finland an attractive destination for future investment.”

The order for Icon 5 remains subject to financing, as do potential orders beyond this vessel. Royal Caribbean Group’s current development pipeline includes nine new ships and seven land-based destinations planned by 2028, part of the company’s strategy to expand its vacation offerings across ocean, river, and land-based experiences.

This agreement solidifies Meyer Turku’s order books through 2028 while positioning Royal Caribbean to develop what it describes as “a new, game-changing class of ship beyond Icon” in the coming decade.

cruise ships
icon class cruise ships
meyer turku
Royal Caribbean
