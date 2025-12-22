gCaptain-logo
A satellite image shows the Skipper tanker, in north of Guadeloupe

A satellite image shows the Skipper tanker, north of Guadeloupe, December 12, 2025. Satellite image ©2025 Vantor/Handout via REUTERS

China Says US Seizure of Ships ‘Serious Violation’ of International Law

Reuters
December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry on Monday said the United States’ seizure of another country’s ships was a serious violation of international law, after the U.S. intercepted a China-bound oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast.

Venezuela has the right to develop relations with other countries, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily press briefing, adding that China opposes all “unilateral and illegal” sanctions.

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a second oil tanker in international waters off the Venezuelan coast, days after President Donald Trump announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

The tanker, Centuries, loaded in Venezuela under the false name “Crag” and was carrying some 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan Merey crude oil bound for China, documents showed.

The crude was bought by Satau Tijana Oil Trading, one of many intermediaries involved in Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s sales to Chinese independent refiners, the documents showed.

A White House spokesperson said the “falsely flagged vessel” carried sanctioned oil and was part of Venezuela’s shadow fleet.

The Venezuelan government called the tanker interception a “serious act of international piracy.”

China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, which accounts for roughly 4% of its imports.

China
oil tanker
US
USCG
venezuela
vlcc
Related Articles

A general view shows the Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal in Novorossiisk
Shipping

Drones Hit Piers and Ships at Russia’s Taman Black Sea Port

Russia said a drone attack damaged infrastructure and vessels in the Black Sea port of Taman, yet another strike on the country’s commodities assets.

3 hours ago
A U.S. military helicopter flies over the Panama-flagged Centuries, which was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard, days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, east of Barbados in the Caribbean Sea
Shipping

US Pursuing Third Oil Tanker Near Venezuela, Officials Say

 The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, officials told Reuters on Sunday, in what would be the second such operation this weekend and the third in less than two weeks if successful.

16 hours ago
A U.S. military helicopter flies over the Panama-flagged Centuries, which was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard, days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, east of Barbados in the Caribbean Sea
News

Blacklisted Tanker ‘Bella 1’ Has a Sanctions Past Linked to Terror Financing

The U.S.-blacklisted tanker Bella 1, reportedly targeted by U.S. forces near Venezuela this weekend, carries a sanctions history that stretches far beyond Venezuelan oil trade into a web of terrorist financing...

20 hours ago
