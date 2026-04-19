China Deploys Warship For Combat Drills In Western Pacific

By Catherine Wong

Apr 19, 2026 (Bloomberg) –The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is pushing beyond a chain of archipelagos to hold rare military drills that could be seen as a challenge to US dominance in the Western Pacific.

The Chinese navy has dispatched a naval task group led by a Chinese warship — the Type 052D destroyer Baotou — to transit through the Yokoate Waterway and conduct training in the Western Pacific Ocean, according to a statement from the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command on Sunday.

The excursion signals China’s efforts in breaking through the first island chain, a string of Pacific archipelagos encompassing US allies and partners including Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines, forming a key defensive line aimed at containing Chinese maritime expansion.

The drills are designed to test the forces’ far-seas operational capabilities, the statement said, adding that they are routine training exercise and not directed at any specific country or target.

The move comes after the PLA Eastern Theater Command announced on Saturday it conducted joint naval and air readiness patrols aimed at testing joint naval and air capabilities in the East China Sea.

On Friday, China criticized the presence of a Japanese Self-Defense Forces vessel in the Taiwan Strait. At a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the move as “provocative” and noted that Beijing has lodged an official protest with Tokyo.

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.