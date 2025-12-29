gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,756 members

china new destroyer Nanchang photo credit REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy’s 055-class guided missile destroyer Nanchang takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, China, April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China Launches Military Drills Around Taiwan Amid Tensions With Japan

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 28, 2025
Reuters

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) – China’s military moved army, naval, air force and rocket force units around Taiwan on Monday for its “Just Mission 2025” drills, aimed at testing combat readiness and delivering a “stern warning” against moves toward Taiwanese independence.

The Eastern Theatre Command announced the drills will involve live-fire exercises on Tuesday, in a statement containing a graphic demarcating five zones surrounding the island that will be under sea and air space restrictions for 10 hours from 8:30 a.m. (0030 GMT).

This marks China’s sixth major round of war games since 2022 after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island, and follow a rise in Chinese rhetoric over Beijing’s territorial claims after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

“This (the drills) serves as a serious warning to ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces and external interference forces,” Shi Yi, a spokesperson for China’s Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.

“The exercise focuses on training for maritime and aerial combat readiness patrols, gaining integrated control, sealing off key ports and areas and conducting multi-dimensional deterrence.”

The military released a poster titled “Shields of Justice: Smashing Illusions,” featuring two golden shields emblazoned with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army insignia and the Great Wall of China, along with three military aircraft and two ships. 

Taiwan’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the PLA had practiced port blockades around Taiwan during war games last year, this marks the first time it has publicly stated that drills around the island are aimed at “deterrence” of outside military intervention. 

The drills began 11 days after the U.S. announced $11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the largest ever weapons package for the island, drawing a protest from China’s defense ministry and warnings the military would “take forceful measures” in response. 

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Neil Fullick and Stephen Coates)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

chinese navy
Japan
naval drills
taiwan
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,756 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A missile is launched from a military vessel at an unidentified location
Defense

After Trump Strike On Terrorists, Nigeria Says Open To More

By Ruth Olurounbi and Eric Martin Dec 26, 2025 (Bloomberg) –After the US warned that more strikes may follow its surprise Christmas Day attack on suspected terrorist targets in Nigeria, officials...

December 27, 2025
Total Views: 885
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the construction site of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching surface-to-air missiles
Defense

First Look: Kim Signals New Era for North Korea’s Navy With Nuclear-Powered Submarine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed construction of a submarine with his daughter, a potential heir, and oversaw the test-firing of long-range surface-to-air missiles, state media reported on Thursday.

December 26, 2025
Total Views: 2690
U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement about the Navy's "Golden Fleet", as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan listen, at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach
Defense

President Trump Unveils ‘Trump-Class’ Battleships

President Donald Trump announced Monday the creation of a new battleship class for the U.S. Navy, marking an unexpected return to a vessel type that last saw construction nearly eight...

December 22, 2025
Total Views: 4917