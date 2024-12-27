gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,555 members that receive our newsletter.

Tan Suo San Hao

Tan Suo San Hao during construction at the Guangzhou Shipyard International. (Source: China State Shipbuilding Corporation)

China Delivers Arctic-Capable Research Vessel, Expanding Polar Presence

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 27, 2024

China has delivered its first scientific research vessel designed for global deep-sea exploration, marking a significant advancement in the nation’s polar and deep-sea capabilities.

The Tan Suo San Hao (Exploration No. 3), built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd., represents a major milestone in China’s maritime ambitions. The 104-meter vessel boasts impressive specifications, including a 10,000-tonne displacement, 15,000 nautical mile endurance, and innovative two-direction ice-breaking capabilities.

“The vessel will enable China’s manned deep-diving capability to reach the full ocean area around the globe,” according to official statements.

The Tan Suo San Hao project, jointly funded by the Hainan provincial government and scientific institutions, demonstrates China’s growing technological prowess in maritime exploration. The development comes as China plans an ambitious manned expedition to the Arctic Ocean floor, potentially making it only the second nation after Russia to achieve this feat.

The rapid construction of the vessel, completed in less than 10 months from steel-cutting to launch, showcases China’s accelerating shipbuilding capabilities.

The delivery of the Tan Suo San Hao follows an active year in Arctic operations, with China dispatching three icebreakers to the region and conducting its first joint Arctic patrol with Russia.

Despite being geographically distant from the Arctic, China has intensified its northern presence, self-identifying as a “near-Arctic state” – a claim contested by Western Arctic nations. The country’s commercial interests in the region have also expanded, with record levels of crude oil deliveries and container shipping reported this year.

Tags:

arctic shipping
China
chinese shipbuilding

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A Eukor car carrier arrives at the Port of Rotterdam
Shipping

EUKOR Car Carriers Secures ‘Historic’ $4.2 Billion Contract with Hyundai, Kia

EUKOR Car Carriers, a subsidiary of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, has secured a renewed and expanded contract with Hyundai Motor Car and Kia Motor Car corporations. The landmark agreement, valued at USD...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 119
lng carrier
Shipping

Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG Project Ships First Cargo to Europe

Venture Global marked a significant milestone with the successful departure of its first liquefied natural gas cargo from the Plaquemines LNG facility, making it the eighth LNG export facility in the...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 115
LNGC Pioneer traveling in a southwesterly direction around 100 nm off Norway’s northern coast on August 7. (Source: Sentinel Hub)
Featured

Russian LNG Carrier Forced to Store Sanctioned Cargo After Failed Four-Month Search for Buyers

A vessel carrying a sanctioned shipment of Russian liquefied natural gas appears to be offloading the fuel into storage in the nation’s far east, having failed to find a buyer willing to circumvent US restrictions despite a four-month, across-the-world journey.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 4720
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,555 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.