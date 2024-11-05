Chevron Expands Supply Of Marine Lubricants To Include Port Elizabeth South Afric

Chevron Marine Lubricants, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has further extended its global supply capacity to include Port Elizabeth, South Africa. This expansion notably enhances the company’s ability to serve vessels taking the longer route to avoid current conflict areas. It also represents a strategically important addition to Chevron’s distribution network in the southern region.

The expansion has been made possible through close collaboration with local partners, demonstrating the power of partnerships to enhance customer service and supply. By ensuring supply availability in Port Elizabeth, the overall supply reliability of Chevron’s range of marine lubricants is endorsed and improved.

“This marks a significant milestone in the development of our distribution network in southern waters,” says Ayten Yavuz, Global Marine Lubricants General Manager at Chevron. “Port Elizabeth is a major port of call, and having Chevron lubricants available will certainly increase the service reliability for visiting vessels. We have worked closely with our local partners to make this strategic expansion possible, and I wish to thank them for their excellent cooperation.”

Chevron’s current range of marine engine lubricants, including the popular Taro Ultra range, will be available to ships calling at Port Elizabeth, a multi-cargo port located on the western perimeter of Algoa Bay. The port is operational 363 days a year. In addition to bulk and container handling, Port Elizabeth has a berth for liquid cargo operations.

The significance of the port can be seen from the fact that, prior to 2023, records indicate an average of 1050 visiting vessels over a 36-month period. However, since October 2023, vehicle carrier passings have risen substantially, and many operators are currently routing ships via the Cape of Good Hope.

