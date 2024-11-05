gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,445 members that receive our newsletter.

Chevron Expands Supply Of Marine Lubricants To Include Port Elizabeth South Afric

Chevron Expands Supply Of Marine Lubricants To Include Port Elizabeth South Afric

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
November 5, 2024

Chevron Marine Lubricants, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has further extended its global supply capacity to include Port Elizabeth, South Africa. This expansion notably enhances the company’s ability to serve vessels taking the longer route to avoid current conflict areas. It also represents a strategically important addition to Chevron’s distribution network in the southern region. 

The expansion has been made possible through close collaboration with local partners, demonstrating the power of partnerships to enhance customer service and supply. By ensuring supply availability in Port Elizabeth, the overall supply reliability of Chevron’s range of marine lubricants is endorsed and improved. 

“This marks a significant milestone in the development of our distribution network in southern waters,” says Ayten Yavuz, Global Marine Lubricants General Manager at Chevron. “Port Elizabeth is a major port of call, and having Chevron lubricants available will certainly increase the service reliability for visiting vessels. We have worked closely with our local partners to make this strategic expansion possible, and I wish to thank them for their excellent cooperation.” 

Chevron’s current range of marine engine lubricants, including the popular Taro Ultra range, will be available to ships calling at Port Elizabeth, a multi-cargo port located on the western perimeter of Algoa Bay. The port is operational 363 days a year. In addition to bulk and container handling, Port Elizabeth has a berth for liquid cargo operations. 

The significance of the port can be seen from the fact that, prior to 2023, records indicate an average of 1050 visiting vessels over a 36-month period. However, since October 2023, vehicle carrier passings have risen substantially, and many operators are currently routing ships via the Cape of Good Hope.    

To find out more visit www.chevronmarineproducts.com

Tags:

chevron

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

European Space Agency launches the DECARDIS project with Awake.AI, ABB and Wallenius Marine to optimize ship-port operations
Press Releases

European Space Agency launches the DECARDIS project with Awake.AI, ABB and Wallenius Marine to optimize ship-port operations

The European Space Agency (ESA) has initiated a new flagship project, Decarbonization through the Digitalization in Shipping (DECARDIS), together with optimization platform company Awake.AI, technology leader ABB and shipping company...

October 31, 2024
Total Views: 218
Marlink To Deploy Sealink Nextgen Hybrid Solution On 26 Tankers For Transpetro
Press Releases

Marlink To Deploy Sealink Nextgen Hybrid Solution On 26 Tankers For Transpetro

Combination of Starlink LEO solution with guaranteed VSAT services will increase business and crew possibilities for Brazil’s leading vessel operator Marlink, the leading managed services provider of business-critical ICT solutions,...

October 30, 2024
Total Views: 244
Understanding Lloyd’s Register 2024 Lifting Code: What Shipyards Need to Know
Press Releases

Understanding Lloyd’s Register 2024 Lifting Code: What Shipyards Need to Know

The Lloyd’s Register Code for Lifting Appliances in a Marine Environment (CLAME) Code Notice 2 introduces several key updates that will affect shipyards looking to install shiplift and transfer systems....

October 29, 2024
Total Views: 566
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,445 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.