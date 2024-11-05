Letter of Intent Signed for the Arrival of Iconic Liberty Ship SS Jeremiah O’Brien to the Netherlands to Celebrate 80 Years of Freedom

In a special ceremony aboard the SS Jeremiah O’Brien, sailing on San Francisco Bay during Fleet Week, the Dutch foundation Libertyship. NL and the American National Liberty Ship Memorial signed an important letter of intent. This agreement marks the first step in bringing the iconic Liberty Ship to the Netherlands in 2025 to celebrate 80 years of freedom.

The signing took place in the presence of the Dutch Ambassador to the United States and the Dutch Consul General in San Francisco. This historic event highlights the deep bonds between the Netherlands and the United States, who fought together for freedom and peace during World War II. The SS Jeremiah O’Brien, as a Liberty Ship, played a crucial role in supplying Allied forces and is one of the few operational ships from that era.

The Dutch merchant marine made the largest dutch contribution to the allied struggle and final victory. They had more than a thousand ships sailing in WWII of which almost half were lost.

The Netherlands had the Liberty ship ss Tobias Lear from the US. They renamed the ship to ss. Fort Orange and was put into service by a predecessor of the Holland America line.

During Fleet Week, an annual maritime and military celebration in San Francisco, the SS Jeremiah O’Brien provided a striking backdrop for the ceremony. The presence of Dutch diplomats underscored the international significance of this historic moment. The Dutch Ambassador spoke of the historical ties between the two countries: “It is an honor to stand aboard this legendary ship, a living symbol of the cooperation between our nations. The arrival of the SS Jeremiah O’Brien in the Netherlands will further strengthen the power of this shared history.”

The Libertyship. NL foundation was established at the initiative of the Dutch Merchant Navy Foundation 1940-1945. This foundation is dedicated to the lasting recognition and appreciation of the Dutch merchant fleet. Our merchant navy made the largest Dutch contribution to the Allied effort and final victory. Last year, Princess Margriet unveiled a database from the foundation containing the names of thousands of sailors, nearly 1,300 ships, and over a thousand wartime events involving the merchant fleet. Libertyship. NL is working to bring the SS Jeremiah O’Brien to the Netherlands in 2025 for the celebration of 80 years of freedom. The ship will play a prominent role in various commemorative and educational events, such as the Merchant Navy Memorial at the De Boeg monument in Rotterdam, as well as around the NATO summit, SAIL Amsterdam, and the World Port Days. Visitors will have a unique opportunity to experience this important piece of maritime heritage up close.

“The SS Jeremiah O’Brien is a tangible reminder of the sacrifices made for the freedom we enjoy today,” said Hubert Nijgh, Secretary of Libertyship. NL and Chairman of the Dutch Merchant Navy Foundation 1940-1945. “We are especially proud of this collaboration with the National Liberty Ship Memorial and that this letter of intent was signed during a sail on San Francisco Bay, in the heart of the annual Fleet Week.”

The signing of the letter of intent is an important step in a joint project that will now take further shape. Both organizations will work on the logistical and financial aspects to ensure the ship arrives in the Netherlands in time for the commemorations in 2025.

