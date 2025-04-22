Chesapeake Bay Bridge Fails to Meet Modern Vessel Collision Standards, Risk Assessment Shows

In response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has revealed that the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bay Bridge (aka the Chesapeake Bay Bridge) does not meet current vessel collision risk standards, prompting the development of comprehensive safety measures.

The announcement comes as part of MDTA’s response to the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) interim accident report and urgent safety recommendations following the March 26, 2024 incident, where the containership Dali struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, resulting in its collapse and the tragic loss of six construction workers’ lives. The NTSB report found that the Key Bridge had a risk level nearly 30 times above the acceptable threshold for critical bridges.

Despite the Bay Bridge’s compliance with its federal permit and annual inspections confirming safe conditions for over 30 years, MDTA voluntarily initiated a $160 million project in spring 2024 to evaluate bridge protection. The authority has already invested more than $175 million in bridge safety and security infrastructure over the past decade.

MDTA engaged Moffatt & Nichol (M&N), a leading firm in vessel collision design of bridges, to conduct the risk assessment. The firm’s staff includes the principal author of the AASHTO vessel collision requirements and previously taught Federal Highway Administration courses on vessel collision analysis.

The assessment evaluated both the eastbound and westbound spans of the Bay Bridge, constructed in 1952 and 1973 respectively, using the most current AASHTO Bridge Design Specifications and Guide Specifications for vessel collision.

“The results of the AASHTO Method II vessel collision risk assessment conclude that the Bay Bridges do not meet the AASHTO risk threshold for new bridges,” states the MDTA report.

In response, MDTA is developing both immediate and long-term risk reduction strategies. Short-term measures may include new communication protocols for vessel pilots, reduced vessel speeds, one-way transits, and enhanced traffic management. Long-term solutions could involve physical protection measures such as dolphins and pier fenders.

The timing of these safety measures coincides with MDTA’s ongoing study of potentially replacing the existing Bay Bridge spans. The authority has confirmed it will ensure current safety improvements don’t interfere with future replacement plans.

“The findings from the vessel collision study will contribute to the comprehensive analysis of safety risks associated with the regional highway network and the safe navigation of vessels under and near the Bay Bridges,” said Paul Wiedefeld, Maryland’s Secretary of Transportation and Chairman of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board.

The evaluation is part of a broader national safety initiative following the Key Bridge collapse. The NTSB identified 68 other bridges nationwide frequented by ocean-going vessels that were constructed before the 1991 AASHTO guidance and have not undergone recent vulnerability assessments.

MDTA will coordinate its risk reduction measures with the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ensuring alignment with the interdisciplinary team approach recommended by the NTSB.