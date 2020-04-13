Carnival Cruise Lines Extends Sailing Suspension Until June 27

Photo: gary yim / Shutterstock.com

Carnival Cruise Lines has suspended all North American sailings through June 26, 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Carnival announced the extended pause in operations in a post on Twitter.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspension applied to all Carnival Corp. brands since each brand is run independently.

The company said it is also cancelling Carnival Sunrise’s seasonal itineraries out of New York for this summer and fall.

The announcement from Carnival Cruise Lines comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control on April 9 extended a “no sail” order for all cruise ships for 100 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register, or until the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a public health emergency, or if the CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order.

Of note, 100 days from April 9, 2020 is July 18, 2020. An earlier “no sail order” was issued on March 14, putting the 100-day suspension to June 22, 2020.

Currently, there are approximately 100 cruise ships remaining at sea off the United States with nearly 80,000 crew onboard, the CDC said.

Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise brand include Aida, Carnival Cruise Lines, Costa, Cunard, Holland American Lines, P&O Cruises (UK), P&O Cruises (Australia), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.