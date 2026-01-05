Caribbean Shipping Confronts New Era of Risk After U.S. Raid in Venezuela

Over a weekend that will reshape the southern Caribbean for years to come, commercial shipping in the region entered uncharted waters.

Paul Morgan (gCaptain) – The United States military strike on Venezuela that captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores has transformed one of the hemisphere’s key coastal states into a contested zone of authority, forcing shipowners, charterers and insurers to confront operational risks on a scale the region has not witnessed in decades.

Operation Absolute Resolve combined airstrikes on military infrastructure with a special forces raid that seized the presidential couple from Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex. Maduro was transported by helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima positioned offshore, then flown to New York where he appeared in Manhattan federal court Monday, pleading not guilty to narcoterrorism charges.

The operation reportedly killed at least eighty people including thirty-two Cuban military and intelligence personnel. Multiple shipping containers at La Guaira port were destroyed, with satellite imagery confirming at least five warehouses burned and port infrastructure damaged. Power outages swept through Caracas, which remained eerily quiet by Sunday with most businesses shuttered.

The immediate aftermath has created a dangerous power vacuum at sea. Venezuela’s Supreme Court swore in Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president for ninety days, though she initially refused to acknowledge any transition before shifting Sunday evening to calls for dialogue with Washington. Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López denounced the operation as a cowardly kidnapping while endorsing Rodríguez’s temporary authority.

Trump declared the United States would run Venezuela until a proper transition occurs and explicitly threatened a second, larger attack if the country fails to cooperate. This contested legitimacy leaves incoming vessels navigating legal quicksand where different factions may attempt to assert control over ships as leverage or targets.

For oil trades, the impact compounds an already precarious situation. Venezuelan crude and fuel oil have continued moving to Asian buyers through intermediaries and shadow fleet tankers despite sanctions, with ship-to-ship meetings in Venezuelan waters surging sixty-five percent between April and December. Trump stated American companies would rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure and that revenues from oil sales would fund the transition government. The prospect of Washington asserting control over state oil company PDVSA exports while armed groups and Maduro loyalists reject that authority creates profound complications. Bills of lading, title and payment chains could all be challenged if a future Venezuelan government or international tribunal deems current loadings illegal. Mainstream owners are likely to suspend Venezuelan fixtures altogether, leaving higher-risk operators already active in sanctioned trades to fill the gap at steep premiums.

Oil market reaction has been muted thus far. United States crude fell just half a percentage point to fifty-seven dollars per barrel when markets opened Sunday, while Brent crude dropped twenty-two cents to sixty dollars and fifty-three cents. Analysts note Venezuelan production and exports had already been trending lower since the United States began its maritime blockade in December, seizing multiple tankers. However, this calculus ignores the escalating geopolitical risk premium now embedded in Caribbean maritime operations.

Insurance and finance markets face immediate stress. Venezuela has been listed on the Joint War Committee’s additional premium areas since two thousand twenty-two, requiring vessels calling at Venezuelan ports to declare voyages for prior agreement from insurers. London underwriters are expected to move swiftly to tighten conditions, driving up war-risk premiums. Protection and indemnity clubs and hull underwriters are expected to issue circulars demanding enhanced security measures, more detailed routing plans and in some cases prior approval for fixtures involving Venezuelan interests. Banks that already treated Venezuelan-linked cargoes as high-risk may now step back entirely. Maritime insurance premiums for Caribbean transit have already increased, with higher perceived risk translating into broader war-risk surcharges even for vessels with no intention of calling Venezuelan ports.

The operational environment has grown markedly more dangerous. The Federal Aviation Administration prohibited United States aircraft from operating in Venezuelan airspace at any altitude. International carriers have rerouted flights around Venezuela’s Flight Information Region with longer, more fuel-intensive routings particularly affecting routes south of Puerto Rico, Aruba, Curaçao and Trinidad. Any increase in United States naval presence to enforce new rules around Venezuelan oil could tighten security checks and boarding operations across southern Caribbean approaches to the Panama Canal, a waterway handling approximately six percent of global trade. Masters may face more frequent hails, diversions and inspections, especially if commanders are tasked with blocking unapproved Venezuelan exports.

Risk managers are focused on asymmetric response scenarios. Pro-Maduro militia members told reporters they remain trained, armed and prepared to fight. While the country’s chain of command is in flux, the prospect of fast-boat harassment of tankers, drone threats to offshore loading areas or sabotage of subsea infrastructure cannot be discounted. Venezuela’s Bolivarian Militia maintains armed units that have vowed to resist further United States action.

The geopolitical dimension extends far beyond Venezuela’s coastline. Trump threatened Colombian President Gustavo Petro during Air Force One remarks Sunday, calling him a sick man who makes cocaine and saying he will not be doing it very long. When pressed whether comments meant there could be an operation in Colombia, Trump responded that it sounds good to him. Petro, a former guerrilla fighter, responded Monday by writing on social media that he swore not to touch a weapon again but for the homeland would take up arms. Secretary of State Marco Rubio backtracked somewhat on running Venezuela claims, suggesting Washington would not take a day-to-day governing role beyond enforcing an oil quarantine, but the damage to regional confidence was done.

International reaction has been fierce. Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Spain condemned the operation as a dangerous precedent for regional security. China’s President Xi Jinping condemned what he called unilateral hegemonic bullying. Russia and Cuba denounced the action as state terrorism. Iran expressed concern it could find itself in Washington’s crosshairs. North Korea issued a strong condemnation and test-fired hypersonic missiles Monday morning, with state media explicitly citing the geopolitical crisis as justification. The United Nations Security Council convened Monday at the request of Colombia, Russia and China.

The diplomatic fault lines raise the specter of retaliatory measures that could complicate shipping throughout the Caribbean basin. Cuba declared two days of national mourning for the thirty-two Cubans killed, and both Cuba and Russia maintain significant maritime cooperation networks with Venezuela involving vessels, intermediaries, insurers and ship management services that operate across sanctioned trades. Russia had already been expanding its maritime alignment with Venezuela through first-time voyages from strategic Russian ports and ship-to-ship operations, creating what analysts describe as a strategic opaque supply corridor.

In the coming days and weeks, much hinges on whether the United States limits its action to the initial strikes and detention or moves toward sustained military presence. Trump indicated a second wave of strikes had been prepared Saturday morning but was not executed. With Maduro already in custody it remains unclear what additional targets might be struck if Washington decides Venezuela has not cooperated sufficiently.

For now, commercial operators must navigate sea lanes where the chart has been redrawn overnight. Higher premiums, tighter compliance requirements, competing claims to authority over ports and cargoes, and the credible threat of further military action create a risk profile for Caribbean shipping that looks markedly more volatile than it did just days ago. The transformation extends across the entire southern Caribbean basin, where the precedent of regime change through military force and explicit threats against Colombia have fundamentally altered the calculus for maritime trade in the Western Hemisphere.