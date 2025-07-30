gCaptain-logo
Wind farm in the North sea off the coast of United Kingdom. File photo: Riekelt Hakvoort/Shutterstock

Canada Designates First Four Offshore Wind Areas in Historic Clean Energy Push

Mike Schuler
July 30, 2025

The Government of Canada and Nova Scotia have jointly designated the country’s first four offshore wind energy areas, marking a significant milestone in Canada’s renewable energy development. The designated areas include French Bank, Middle Bank and Sable Island Bank off mainland Nova Scotia, and Sydney Bight off Cape Breton.

The initiative aims to license five gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030, positioning Nova Scotia as a major clean energy exporter. The next phase involves identifying specific parcels within these areas for the first call for bids, expected later this year.

“With some of the top wind speeds in the world, Nova Scotia has the potential to become a clean energy superpower,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. “With the right infrastructure, we’ll have the opportunity to send our wind west to power other parts of Canada”.

The designation process included public consultation, resulting in slight size reductions for the French Bank and Sydney Bight areas. Private companies will participate in a competitive licensing process managed by the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator.

“We are moving quickly to deliver on our commitment to advance offshore wind, create clean jobs and support our long-term energy security,” said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.

Following the initial round of licensing, authorities will revisit four additional areas identified in the January 2025 regional assessment, including Western/Emerald Bank.

