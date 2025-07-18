gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,989 members

Wind Keep jack-up

Wind Keeper, pictured here, becomes the eighth vessel in Cadeler’s growing fleet of jack-up vessels, with another four currently under construction with upcoming deliveries. Photo courtesy Cadeler

Cadeler Bags Long-Term Contract With Vestas as New Jack-Up Vessel Arrives Early

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 18, 2025

Offshore wind installation specialist Cadeler has taken delivery of its newest jack-up vessel, Wind Keeper, ahead of schedule and simultaneously secured a substantial long-term contract with wind turbine manufacturer Vestas.

The vessel, which becomes the eighth in Cadeler’s expanding fleet, has landed a three-year firm contract with Vestas commencing in early 2026. The agreement, valued at approximately €210 million, includes additional options that could increase the total value to over €380 million if exercised.

Wind Keeper departed China earlier this month and is currently en route to Europe, where it will undergo customized upgrades before beginning operations. The modifications will include seafastening capabilities for three sets of Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, positioning the vessel to support installations in the growing 15 MW turbine segment.

“This first contract for Wind Keeper is exactly why we made the strategic decision to acquire her,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler. “We see increasing demand in Europe for flexible, high-performance vessels that can support both O&M and installation scopes, and she fits that profile perfectly.”

The versatile vessel will support both operations and maintenance (O&M) and transport and installation (T&I) tasks across Vestas’ offshore wind projects. Its dual capabilities align with increasing market demand for vessels that can perform multiple functions in the offshore wind sector.

Constructed in 2024, the vessel was acquired from Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group Co. last month at a price reportedly below its estimated replacement cost. Despite its Chinese construction, Wind Keeper features primarily European systems, including a Huisman main crane with 2,200-tonne lifting capacity, Kongsberg’s DP2 dynamic positioning, MAN engines, and Siemens propulsion.

The vessel’s 120-meter jack-up legs enable operations in deep and harsh offshore conditions, making it suitable for the demanding global O&M market. Wind Keeper joins Cadeler’s fleet as the company has four additional vessels currently under construction.

Tags:

cadeler
offshore wind
wind turbine installation vessel
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,989 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows the installation of the first offshore wind turbine at South Fork Wind
Offshore

New York Halts Offshore Wind Transmission Planning Amid Federal Permit Freeze

The New York State Public Service Commission has terminated its offshore wind transmission planning process due to stalled federal permitting, to protect state ratepayers from premature infrastructure costs, it said on Thursday.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 189
Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind project
Offshore

Ørsted Secures $3 Billion Financing for Taiwan Offshore Wind Project

Danish energy company Ørsted has successfully secured financial close on a TWD 90 billion (approximately USD 3 billion) project finance package for its 632 MW Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind...

July 11, 2025
Total Views: 1043
offshore wind turbines rendering
Offshore

China Ramps Up Offshore Wind Projects After Slowdown

(Bloomberg) — China has rebuilt a substantial pipeline of offshore wind projects as the sector recovers from a slowdown that followed the end of national subsidies in 2021, according to...

July 10, 2025
Total Views: 638