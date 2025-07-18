Cadeler Bags Long-Term Contract With Vestas as New Jack-Up Vessel Arrives Early

Offshore wind installation specialist Cadeler has taken delivery of its newest jack-up vessel, Wind Keeper, ahead of schedule and simultaneously secured a substantial long-term contract with wind turbine manufacturer Vestas.

The vessel, which becomes the eighth in Cadeler’s expanding fleet, has landed a three-year firm contract with Vestas commencing in early 2026. The agreement, valued at approximately €210 million, includes additional options that could increase the total value to over €380 million if exercised.

Wind Keeper departed China earlier this month and is currently en route to Europe, where it will undergo customized upgrades before beginning operations. The modifications will include seafastening capabilities for three sets of Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, positioning the vessel to support installations in the growing 15 MW turbine segment.

“This first contract for Wind Keeper is exactly why we made the strategic decision to acquire her,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler. “We see increasing demand in Europe for flexible, high-performance vessels that can support both O&M and installation scopes, and she fits that profile perfectly.”

The versatile vessel will support both operations and maintenance (O&M) and transport and installation (T&I) tasks across Vestas’ offshore wind projects. Its dual capabilities align with increasing market demand for vessels that can perform multiple functions in the offshore wind sector.

Constructed in 2024, the vessel was acquired from Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group Co. last month at a price reportedly below its estimated replacement cost. Despite its Chinese construction, Wind Keeper features primarily European systems, including a Huisman main crane with 2,200-tonne lifting capacity, Kongsberg’s DP2 dynamic positioning, MAN engines, and Siemens propulsion.

The vessel’s 120-meter jack-up legs enable operations in deep and harsh offshore conditions, making it suitable for the demanding global O&M market. Wind Keeper joins Cadeler’s fleet as the company has four additional vessels currently under construction.