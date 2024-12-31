gCaptain-logo
Bulk Carriers Collide in China’s Changjiang River, Spilling Fuel Oil

Mike Schuler
December 31, 2024

A collision between two bulk carriers in China’s Changjiang River has resulted in a fuel oil spill and hull damage.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Singapore time on December 30, involved the Singapore-registered YANGZE 22 and the Japan-registered VEGA DREAM.

Following the collision, YANGZE 22 reported hull damage and approximately 9 metric tonnes of fuel oil released. The vessel is currently at Hengsha East Anchorage undergoing damage assessment.

Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration (MSA), which is coordinating cleanup efforts alongside support vessels, reported that the situation is under control.

Both vessels remain in stable condition, and no crew injuries have been reported.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has confirmed it will investigate the incident and is maintaining contact with both YANGZE 22′s ship management company and Shanghai MSA.

China
collision

