gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,413 members that receive our newsletter.

U.S. Forces Strike Houthi Weapons Facilities and Radar Sites in Yemen Amid Red Sea Tensions

Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, raise their weapons as they rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen December 27, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

U.S. Forces Strike Houthi Weapons Facilities and Radar Sites in Yemen Amid Red Sea Tensions

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 31, 2024

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen on December 30 and 31, targeting key military infrastructure and weapons facilities.

The strikes, carried out by U.S. Navy ships and aircraft, focused on a command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon production sites that manufactured missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). The operations also destroyed a coastal radar installation and intercepted multiple cruise missiles and attack UAVs over the Red Sea.

Following the U.S. strikes, the Houthis claimed to have launched ballistic missiles targeting Israeli infrastructure, including Ben Gurion airport and a Jerusalem power station. Israeli defense systems intercepted at least one missile before it reached Israeli airspace.

The military action comes in response to ongoing Houthi attacks against commercial shipping and U.S. Navy vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM confirmed there were no U.S. casualties or equipment damage during the operations.

“The strikes are a part of CENTCOM’s effort to degrade Iran-backed Houthi efforts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region,” stated CENTCOM.

The exchange is the latest in escalating tensions in one of the world’s most crucial maritime corridors, where Houthi forces have increasingly threatened international shipping lanes and increasing direct attacks on Israel.

Tags:

Red Sea Shipping Attacks

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Russian Navy Launches Second Arctic ‘Combat Icebreaker’
Defense

Russian Navy Launches Second Arctic ‘Combat Icebreaker’

The Admiralty Shipyards in Saint Petersburg launched the second armed Arctic icebreaker for Russia’s Navy.

December 30, 2024
Total Views: 7398
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20), a polar-class ice breaker, transits Southeast Alaskan waters Nov. 24, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard Photo
Defense

Coast Guard Begins Construction of First Heavy Polar Icebreaker in Five Decades

The U.S. Coast Guard has received approval to commence construction of its first heavy polar icebreaker in more than 50 years. The milestone announcement comes as the service also reveals...

December 24, 2024
Total Views: 4674
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Defense

Iran Oil Tycoon ‘Hector’ Plays Key Role in Arms Sales to Russia

An Iranian oil tycoon who’s managed to quietly embed himself in the heart of the Western financial system is among a cadre of businessmen handling weapons deliveries across the Caspian Sea to Russia, helping Moscow in its war in Ukraine.

December 24, 2024
Total Views: 2908
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,413 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.