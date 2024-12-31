U.S. Forces Strike Houthi Weapons Facilities and Radar Sites in Yemen Amid Red Sea Tensions

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen on December 30 and 31, targeting key military infrastructure and weapons facilities.

The strikes, carried out by U.S. Navy ships and aircraft, focused on a command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon production sites that manufactured missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). The operations also destroyed a coastal radar installation and intercepted multiple cruise missiles and attack UAVs over the Red Sea.

Following the U.S. strikes, the Houthis claimed to have launched ballistic missiles targeting Israeli infrastructure, including Ben Gurion airport and a Jerusalem power station. Israeli defense systems intercepted at least one missile before it reached Israeli airspace.

The military action comes in response to ongoing Houthi attacks against commercial shipping and U.S. Navy vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM confirmed there were no U.S. casualties or equipment damage during the operations.

“The strikes are a part of CENTCOM’s effort to degrade Iran-backed Houthi efforts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region,” stated CENTCOM.

The exchange is the latest in escalating tensions in one of the world’s most crucial maritime corridors, where Houthi forces have increasingly threatened international shipping lanes and increasing direct attacks on Israel.