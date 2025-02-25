gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,821 members that receive our newsletter.

Brazil Offshore Oil Hit by Regulator’s Crackdown on Drilling

Stock Photo: Oil and Gas Photographer/Shutterstock

Brazil Offshore Oil Hit by Regulator’s Crackdown on Drilling

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 25, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

Brazilian regulators are cracking down on some offshore drilling by oil giants like Petrobras and Equinor ASA, complicating exploration and production projects at a key moment in the nation’s effort to boost crude output. 

The drilling delays will complicate the nation’s efforts to reverse last year’s oil-production decline. Prior to 2024, Brazil had been a booming source of non-OPEC supply growth in global oil markets. Should output continue to flatline in 2025, that may signal to the OPEC+ alliance that it can begin raising exports without risking a price-killing supply glut.

Although some drilling halts resulted from serious safety issues — a Feb. 14 pump failure triggered an explosion aboard a Valaris Ltd. drillship working for Equinor — others have been suspended for seemingly minor issues that normally wouldn’t cause disruptions, according to executives who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information. 

At least three other drillships have been halted in recent months, according to some of the people. The stoppages are slowing both exploration for untapped oilfields and the drilling of auxiliary wells in older discoveries. Two Petroleos Brasileiro SA rigs were temporarily suspended as of Feb. 20, prompting the establishment of a working group to better address regulatory concerns, the state-owned oil company wrote in response to requests for comment. 

Neither Brazil’s oil regulator, known as the ANP, nor the Mines and Energy Ministry responded to requests for comment. Brazil pumped more oil than most OPEC members last year with 3.4 million barrels of daily output — enough to account for roughly 3% of global supplies.

Unplanned shutdowns and licensing delays dogged the Brazilian oil industry in 2024. The International Energy Agency, Rystad Energy AS and Wood Mackenzie Ltd. all forecast an output increase by Latin America’s biggest source of crude last year, only to be disappointed.  

The increase in drilling stoppages began in December and coincided with the departure of the previous head of the ANP, according to the executives, who asked not to be named discussing non-public information. The suspensions have sent a chill through Rio de Janeiro oil circles as explorers and contractors face the prospect of a more restrictive operating environment.

One of the drillships that has been halted is the NS Carolina that is part of Ventura Offshore Holding Ltd.’s fleet of four vessels, according to some of the people. Ventura didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

To be sure, Brazil is known to have independent regulators with stricter environmental and safety standards than other regions, including the US Gulf of Mexico. 

Equinor Field   

The ANP has suspended work by the Valaris DS-17 drillship at Equinor’s Bacalhau field until the operator can demonstrate that it can operate safely, according to an incident report dated Feb. 17 that was reviewed by Bloomberg. A 386-pound (175-kilogram) cover blew off a pump during drilling operations, according to the report.  

In a statement, Equinor said the “incident” caused no injuries or spills and will have no significant impact on operations, adding that it will clarify the reasons for the malfunction so it can resume operations. Equinor is planning to start production at Bacalhau this year and gradually ramp up to as much as much as 220,000 barrels a day during the first phase of the project. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

brazil
brazil offshore industry
offshore oil and gas

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Saipem and Subsea 7 Ink $45 Billion Mega Merger
Offshore

Saipem and Subsea 7 Ink $45 Billion Mega Merger

Italy's Saipem has agreed to merge with Norwegian rival Subsea 7 in an all-share deal to create a leading global player in offshore energy services.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 771
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain
Offshore

UK Announces Major Reforms to Offshore Wind Development, Targets 50GW by 2030

The UK government unveiled sweeping reforms to accelerate offshore wind development, aiming to streamline planning processes and enhance investment certainty in the renewable energy sector. The UK, which already hosts...

February 21, 2025
Total Views: 578
offshore oil and gas rig
Offshore

Environmental Groups Sue to Block Trump’s Offshore Drilling Expansions

Environmental groups on Wednesday moved in court to block President Donald Trump’s administration from allowing offshore oil drilling along broad swaths of U.S. coastline, in what appeared to be the first legal challenges to the Republicans’ efforts to boost fossil fuel production.

February 20, 2025
Total Views: 445
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,821 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.