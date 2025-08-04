gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,746 members

Valaris Renaissance drillship

Valaris Renaissance drillship. Photo courtesy BP

BP Makes Biggest Oil Discovery in 25 Years Offshore Brazil

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 4, 2025

BP has announced a significant oil and gas discovery at the Bumerangue prospect in deepwater offshore Brazil, marking the company’s largest discovery in 25 years.

The exploration well, designated 1-BP-13-SPS, was drilled in the Santos Basin approximately 404 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro at a water depth of 2,372 meters. The well reached a total depth of 5,855 meters.

According to BP, the well intersected the reservoir about 500 meters below the structure’s crest and penetrated an estimated 500-meter gross hydrocarbon column in high-quality pre-salt carbonate reservoir. The discovery has an areal extent exceeding 300 square kilometers.

The well was drilled by the Valaris Renaissance (DS-15), an ultra-deepwater GustoMSC P10,000 drillship built in 2014.

Initial rig-site analysis showed elevated levels of carbon dioxide, prompting BP to begin laboratory analysis to further characterize the reservoir and fluids. Additional appraisal activities are planned, subject to regulatory approval.

“We are excited to announce this significant discovery at Bumerangue, BP’s largest in 25 years,” said Gordon Birrell, BP’s executive vice president for Production & Operations. “This is another success in what has been an exceptional year so far for our exploration team, underscoring our commitment to growing our upstream. Brazil is an important country for BP, and our ambition is to explore the potential of establishing a material and advantaged production hub in the country.”

The Bumerangue discovery represents BP’s tenth discovery in 2025 to date, following other successful exploration efforts in Trinidad, Egypt, the Gulf of America, Libya, Brazil, Namibia, and Angola.

BP holds 100% participation in the Bumerangue block with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. as the Production Sharing Contract manager. The company secured the block in December 2022 during the 1st Cycle of the Open Acreage of Production Sharing of ANP, with terms including 80% cost oil and 5.9% profit oil.

The energy giant has maintained operations in Brazil for more than 50 years and currently holds interests in eight offshore blocks across three basins in the country, operating four of these blocks. In addition to the current Bumerangue campaign, BP has planned an exploration well for the Tupinambá block in 2026.

This discovery aligns with BP’s strategic plans to grow its global upstream production to 2.3-2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030, with capacity for further increases through 2035.

Tags:

bp
brazil
deepwater drilling
drillships
offshore oil and gas
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,746 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Scotland Gives Go-Ahead for World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm
Offshore

Scotland Gives Go-Ahead for World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

By Eamon Akil Farhat and William Mathis (Bloomberg) — The Scottish government has given SSE Plc consent to build what would be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm. The Berwick Bank wind...

July 31, 2025
Total Views: 1306
Marmac 306 cable barge
Offshore

Nexans and Crowley Launch Jones Act Cable Lay Barge for U.S. Offshore Wind

Nexans and Crowley Wind Services have announced a partnership to develop and operate a Jones Act compliant cable lay barge specifically designed for offshore wind energy, telecommunications, and other subsea...

July 31, 2025
Total Views: 633
Photo shows the installation of the first offshore wind turbine at South Fork Wind
Offshore

BOEM Rescinds All Offshore Wind Energy Areas in Major Policy Reversal

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced yesterday it has rescinded all designated Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf, effectively ending the federal designation of...

July 31, 2025
Total Views: 2878