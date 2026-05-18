Boskalis Orders Massive New Cable Layer for Offshore Energy Projects

Dutch offshore contractor Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is betting big on the future of subsea power infrastructure, announcing plans to build a massive new 24,000-ton Cable Lay Vessel (CLV) designed to support the rapid expansion of offshore wind farms and cross-border energy interconnectors.

The vessel, unveiled Monday, will feature two 12,000-ton cable carousels — including a concentric carousel configuration — allowing it to install significantly longer continuous cable sections while reducing the number of offshore cable joints required during installation. The design is aimed squarely at the growing market for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems, which are increasingly seen as critical to connecting offshore renewable energy projects to national power grids.

Boskalis said the newbuild is expected to enter service in 2029 as demand accelerates for long-distance subsea cable installation driven by electrification, decarbonization goals, and energy security concerns.

“The electrification of energy demand, driven by decarbonization and energy independence objectives, is accelerating the need for robust grid infrastructure,” the company said in a statement.

The investment comes amid a global surge in offshore wind development and growing demand for interconnector projects linking national electricity networks. HVDC systems have become increasingly important for transmitting large volumes of renewable power over long distances with lower energy losses compared to traditional AC systems.

Boskalis has spent more than 15 years building out its subsea cable installation business and says it has participated in more than 140 cable-related offshore projects worldwide. The company currently operates three cable lay vessels, along with trenching support ships and specialized subsea trenching equipment.

The new vessel also highlights the escalating competition among offshore contractors racing to expand fleets capable of handling next-generation offshore energy projects, where cable capacity and installation efficiency are becoming increasingly important as wind farms move farther offshore and power demands continue to climb.

Boskalis said its integrated offshore capabilities — spanning seabed surveys, dredging, cable laying, trenching, and rock installation — help reduce project interface risk and position the company to deliver turnkey offshore energy infrastructure solutions.

The company described the new CLV as a key component in supporting the global energy transition and the buildout of sustainable power infrastructure worldwide.