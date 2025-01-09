gCaptain-logo
U.S. President Joe Biden provides an update on the Hurricane Helene response and recovery efforts, during remarks in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Biden Set to Push New Russia Sanctions Before Trump Takes Office

Reuters
January 9, 2025
reuters logo

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden is expected to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia’s economy this week, according to a U.S. official, as part of measures to bolster Kyiv’s war effort against Moscow before Donald Trump takes office.

The steps come as the Biden administration was also readying $500 million in new military aid for Ukraine on Thursday that was set to include air defense missiles, air-to-ground munitions and support equipment for F-16 fighter jets, a U.S. official who declined to be named said.

President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House on Jan. 20 has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow’s invasion but also fears in Kyiv that a quick peace could come at a high price.

Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the Ukraine war that would effectively cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.

Biden aides say they want to put Ukraine in the strongest position on the battlefield to give them leverage for possible negotiations with Russia this year.

There were no immediate details on the sanctions Biden would levy in his final days but Biden aides are briefing Trump’s aides on the steps they are taking, the official said.

Reuters reported earlier this week that three sources said the United States was planning more sanctions targeting Russia’s oil revenues that help fund its war on Ukraine. One of the sources said the sanctions would target two Russian oil companies, more than 100 tankers, oil traders, and Russian insurance companies, without naming the entities.

The official said that most of the weapons and munitions promised to Ukraine have been delivered and the remainder are on the way. Ukraine’s critical munitions stock piles are now in a healthy position, the official added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government has regularly pushed for greater weapons support than Biden was initially willing to offer but ultimately did, leading to tense private encounters over topics including Abrams tanks, F-16 fighter jets and longer-range ATACMS missile systems.

In retrospect, the U.S. official said, none of those steps have yielded major gains for Ukraine on the battlefield.

Ukraine may need security commitments, including potential NATO membership, to ward off a future Russian assault following peace negotiations, the U.S. official said. Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Meanwhile, U.S. military officials are studying North Korean operations in the Ukraine war to assess how they might handle any conflict in Asia. Thousands of North Korean forces are believed to be supporting Russians in the war with Ukraine.

The United States is also likely to sanction more Chinese entities for their efforts to support Russia, the official said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters last month that Washington was still seeking to reduce Russia’s oil revenue and access to foreign supplies to fuel the Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Don Durfee, Diane Craft, Michael Perry and Mark Porter)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

