Baltic Undersea Cable Between Latvia And Sweden Damaged By External Force

By Andrius Sytas

VILNIUS, Jan 26 (Reuters) – An undersea fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden was damaged on Sunday, likely as a result of external influence, Latvia said, adding its navy had dispatched a patrol boat to inspect a vessel suspected of involvement.

Two other vessels in the area were also subject to investigation, Latvia’s navy said.

“We have determined that there is most likely external damage and that it is significant,” Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina told reporters following an extraordinary government meeting.

Latvia is coordinating with NATO and the countries of the Baltic Sea region to clarify the circumstances, she said separately in a post on X.

Early morning today we received information that the data cable from Latvia to Sweden was damaged in the Baltic Sea, in the section that is located in the Exclusive economic zone of Sweden. We are working together with our Swedish Allies and NATO on investigating the incident,… — Evika Sili?a ???? (@EvikaSilina) January 26, 2025

Swedish navy spokesperson Jimmie Adamsson told Reuters it was too early to say what caused the damage or if it was intentional.

“We don’t know, it’s too early in the investigation. We don’t even know if this is an accident or a fault in the cable,” he said, adding that NATO had primary responsibility for the investigation.

“NATO ships and aircrafts are working together with national resources from the Baltic Sea countries to investigate and, if necessary, take action,” the alliance said in a statement on Sunday.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country was cooperating closely with NATO and Latvia.

“Sweden will contribute important capabilities to the ongoing effort to investigate the suspected incident,” Kristersson said on X.

There is information suggesting that at least one data cable between Sweden and Latvia has been damaged in the Baltic Sea. The cable is owned by a Latvian entity. I have been in close contact with my Latvian counterpart, Prime Minister Evika Sili?a, during the day.



Sweden,… — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) January 26, 2025

NATO said last week it would deploy frigates, patrol aircraft and naval drones in the Baltic Sea to help protect critical infrastructure and reserved the right to take action against ships suspected of posing a security threat.

The military alliance is taking the action, dubbed “Baltic Sentry,” following a string of incidents in which power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines have been damaged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Finnish police last month seized a tanker carrying Russian oil and said they suspected the vessel had damaged the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and four telecoms cables by dragging its anchor across the seabed.

Finland’s prime minister in a statement said the latest cable damage highlighted the need to increase protection for critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

The cable that broke on Sunday linked the Latvian town of Ventspils with Sweden’s Gotland island, and was damaged in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone, the Latvian navy said.

Communications providers were able to switch to alternative transmission routes, the cable’s operator, Latvian State Radio and Television Centre (LVRTC), said in a statement, adding it was seeking to contract a vessel to begin repairs.

“The exact nature of the damage can only be determined once cable repair work begins,” LVRTC said.

A spokesperson for the operator said the cable, laid at depths of more than 50 meters (164 ft), was damaged on early Sunday but declined to give an exact time of the incident.

Unlike seabed gas pipelines and power cables, which can take many months to repair after damage, fiber optic cables that have suffered damage in the Baltic Sea have generally been restored within weeks.

A Swedish Post and Telecom Authority spokesperson said it was aware of the situation but had no further comment.

The Swedish navy and coast guard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, Janis Laizans, Johan Ahlander, Stine Jacobsen and Terje SolsvikEditing by Christina Fincher, Frances Kerry and Hugh Lawson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.