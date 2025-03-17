gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,912 members that receive our newsletter.

A drone view shows a shale gas flare at a YPF refinery and city lights in the Vaca Muerta formation, in Plaza Huincul, Argentina October 30, 2024. REUTERS/Alexander Villegas/File Photo

A drone view shows a shale gas flare at a YPF refinery and city lights in the Vaca Muerta formation, in Plaza Huincul, Argentina October 30, 2024. REUTERS/Alexander Villegas/File Photo

Argentina Government OKs Stimulus For YPF Pipeline Project 

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 16, 2025
reuters logo

BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) – Argentina has allowed state oil firm YPF to join a stimulus program unlocking government funds for a pipeline project from the massive Vaca Muerta shale formation to a port in the Patagonian province of Rio Negro, Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on Friday.

The project is estimated to cost nearly $3 billion. Once it is up and running, it should pump more than $15 billion in oil exports a year, Caputo said in a post on X.

YPF YPFDm.BA is developing the project along with partners such as Shell, Chevron, Vista and Pan American Energy. The group applied for the government stimulus – part of a program by President Javier Milei to attract large investments in the country and turn around the flagging economy – last year.

Argentina hopes to cement its status as a net energy exporter through Vaca Muerta, the world’s second largest shale gas reserve and fourth largest for shale oil.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Gregorio)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

argentina
pipeline
shale gas

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Maritime shipping and naval choke points map.
Navy

Chokepoints Are The Focus Of A New Cold War

How the Slow Strangulation of Global Trade Became the Defining Battle of a New Cold War By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In 1883, Alfred Thayer Mahan laid out the brutal...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 616
A cargo ship sails through the Panama Canal
Shipping

China Ramps Up Criticism Of BlackRock Ports Deal

By Angus Whitley Mar 16, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Chinese authorities increased pressure on CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. over its plan to sell its Panama ports stake by sharing a second newspaper commentary...

9 hours ago
Total Views: 1397
Laden crude oil tanker approaches the port of Qingdao, China in the morning fog. Photo credit: Shutterstock/Igor Grochev
Shipping

Russian Oil Delivery Takes Seven Times Longer After Sanctions

The delivery of a two-million-barrel cargo of Russian oil to China took seven times longer than it would have done prior to a round of US sanctions imposed on Moscow back in January.

March 14, 2025
Total Views: 999
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,912 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.