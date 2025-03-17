Argentina Government OKs Stimulus For YPF Pipeline Project 

Chokepoints Are The Focus Of A New Cold War
BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) – Argentina has allowed state oil firm YPF to join a stimulus program unlocking government funds for a pipeline project from the massive Vaca Muerta shale formation to a port in the Patagonian province of Rio Negro, Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on Friday.
The project is estimated to cost nearly $3 billion. Once it is up and running, it should pump more than $15 billion in oil exports a year, Caputo said in a post on X.
YPF YPFDm.BA is developing the project along with partners such as Shell, Chevron, Vista and Pan American Energy. The group applied for the government stimulus – part of a program by President Javier Milei to attract large investments in the country and turn around the flagging economy – last year.
Argentina hopes to cement its status as a net energy exporter through Vaca Muerta, the world’s second largest shale gas reserve and fourth largest for shale oil.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Gregorio)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.
