General view of oil tanks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

A general view of oil tanks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, which is run by state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), some 70 km (43.5 miles) from Adana February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Iraq To Receive 185,000 bpd From Kurdistan Once Oil Exports Resume

Reuters
February 23, 2025
reuters logo

Feb 23 (Reuters) – Iraq will export 185,000 barrels per day from Kurdistan’s oilfields through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline once the oil shipments resume, an Iraqi oil ministry official said on Sunday.

Basim Mohammed, deputy oil minister for upstream operations, told Iraq’s state news agency that the quantity currently available for export from Kurdistan Regional Government oilfields is 300,000 bpd, part of which is allocated for domestic use, while the remaining 185,000 barrels will be designated for export.

Iraq’s oil ministry said on Saturday that all procedures had been completed to allow the resumption of exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, potentially resolving a nearly two-year dispute that has disrupted crude flows.

Mohammed added that Iraq had reached out to Turkey to confirm the readiness of an export pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan and is expecting a response within 24 hours.

Although Iraq said that oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region would recommence this week, no specific date has been provided yet.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

iraq
kurdistan
pipeline

