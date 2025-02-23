gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,828 members that receive our newsletter.

A view of Myanmar industrial port terminal at banks of Hlaing river in Yangon.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A view of the Myanmar industrial port terminal at the banks of the Hlaing river in Yangon, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Russia Signs Memorandum To Build Port In Myanmar

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 23, 2025
reuters logo


MOSCOW, Feb 23 (Reuters) – Myanmar and its close ally Russia signed a memorandum on investment cooperation in a special economic zone in Dawei, including construction of a port and an oil refinery, Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development said on Sunday. 

The document was signed by the head of the Russian ministry Maxim Reshetnikov and Myanmar’s Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Kan Zaw during a visit of a Russian delegation to the south-east Asian country. 

“The text of the memorandum contains the basic parameters of several large infrastructure and energy projects that are being implemented jointly with Russian companies in Myanmar,” the Russian ministry cited Reshetnikov as saying in a statement. 

“We are talking about projects to build a port, a coal-fired thermal power plant and an oil refinery.”

He added that “oil refining is still the most complex element,” and there was no final decision on construction of a refinery.

“As for the refinery – there is a desire of the Myanmar side to have a refinery. Our companies are still studying the economics of such a project, it is very complicated from the point of view of economic feasibility,” Interfax news agency cited Reshetnikov. 

According to the Russian ministry, the Dawei special economic zone is a 196 square kilometer project in the Andaman Sea which is planned to house high-tech industrial zones and transport hubs, information technology zones and export processing zones. 

Russia has become Myanmar’s closest ally since the military coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government in February 2021.

Moscow and Naypyidaw have been discussing a deeper energy cooperation, including Russia’s participation in the construction of a gas pipeline to the Myanmar’s main city Yangon. Russia has also had plans for a nuclear research reactor in the country.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

myanmar
port
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Vehicles are handled at Ain Sokhna Port in Egypt
Ports

DP World Launches First Auto Export Shipment from Egypt’s Ain Sokhna Port

DP World has marked a significant milestone in Egypt’s maritime and automotive sectors with its first-ever export shipment of passenger vehicles from Ain Sokhna Port. The vessel ULUSOY 5 departed...

February 17, 2025
Total Views: 2578
Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore are seen at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland.REUTERS/David Gray
Ports

Western Australia’s Ports Reopen After Tropical Cyclone Zelia

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Western Australia’s ports of Dampier and Varanus Island reopened, the ports’ operator said, after Tropical Cyclone Zelia hit the state’s Pilbara iron ore region on Friday. Pilbara Ports said on...

February 15, 2025
Total Views: 542
iranian crude supertanker
Ports

Texas Oil Export Port To Get Trump Team’s Blessing

By Ari Natter and Jennifer A. Dlouhy Feb 14, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Trump administration planned to “move forward” with approval of a Texas port capable of...

February 15, 2025
Total Views: 1257
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,828 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.