Arctic LNG 2 Train 3 Modules Offloaded at Novatek Yard, but Satellite Images Show Construction Still Largely Idle

The first two topside modules intended for the third production train of Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project have been offloaded at Novatek’s Belokamenka construction yard, although newly obtained satellite imagery suggests large-scale assembly work remains largely on hold.

Satellite images obtained by Synmax and shared with gCaptain show modules TMR-001 and TMR-002 having been unloaded from heavy-lift vessels and repositioned within the sprawling Murmansk region fabrication yard.

The imagery shows TMR-002 now located adjacent to Belokamenka’s large module assembly building, while TMR-001 has been moved from the heavy-lift vessel Glory Angel across much of the yard toward the same assembly area. Both heavy lift vessels, Glory Angel and Bright Angel, remain docked at the yard.

The movement marks the first tangible progress at the site after the modules completed their more than two-month voyage from eastern China, where they were fabricated for Arctic LNG 2’s long-delayed third liquefaction train.

However, the satellite images show little evidence that broader construction activity has resumed.

The giant cranes positioned above the unfinished gravity-based structure (GBS3) remain in the same locations as in previous imagery, while the platform itself does not appear ready to receive topside modules. No significant increase in equipment, construction activity, or module integration work is visible elsewhere in the yard.

Offloaded modules on July 22, 2026 at Belokamenka near Murmansk. (Source: Synmax Intelligence/annotations gCaptain)

The observations suggest Belokamenka remains largely dormant despite the arrival of the first Train 3 modules, indicating Novatek has yet to restart full-scale assembly work on the project.

The arrival of TMR-001 and TMR-002 represents only a small portion of the equipment still required. At least seven additional Train 3 modules remain in China, with some completed while others remain unfinished after construction was suspended following Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, two power plant modules intended for Arctic LNG 2’s second production train were recently relocated within China from the former Wison shipyard in Zhoushan to another storage location at Mao Jia Port, where they have remained since mid-April.

Those modules are considered critical to expanding Train 2 to full production capacity. Only two of the four required power generation modules reached Arctic LNG 2 in November 2024.

Without the remaining two modules, Train 2 is expected to remain limited to operating on one production string, or about half of its designed capacity.

Taken together, the latest satellite imagery suggests Novatek’s immediate priority does not appear to be rapidly expanding production at Arctic LNG 2 or resuming large-scale construction of Train 3, despite continuing efforts to move completed equipment from China to Russia.

Arctic LNG 2, Russia’s flagship liquefied natural gas expansion project led by Novatek, has been largely stalled by U.S. sanctions targeting the project, specialized LNG carriers and key suppliers.