gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,458 members that receive our newsletter.

arctic patrol china

Chinese Coast guard vessel Xiushan and two unnamed Russian border patrol ships during the joint exercise. (Source: Chinese Coast Guard)

Arctic Alliance: U.S. Raises Alarms as Russia and China Flex Military Muscle Along NATO’s ‘Western Flank’

Reuters
Total Views: 963
November 1, 2024
Reuters

OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) – The United States is watching growing cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic closely and some of their recent military collaboration in the region sends “concerning signals,” the U.S. Arctic ambassador said.

Russia and China have stepped up military cooperation in the Arctic while deepening overall ties in recent years that include China supplying Moscow with dual-use goods despite Western sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Russia and the United States are among eight countries with territory in the resource-rich Arctic. China calls itself a “near-Arctic” state and wants to create a “Polar Silk Road” in the Arctic, a new shipping route as the polar ice sheet recedes with rising temperatures.

Michael Sfraga, the United States’ first ambassador-at-large for Arctic affairs, said the “frequency and the complexity” of recent military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the region sent “concerning signals.”

“The fact that they are working together in the Arctic has our attention,” Sfraga, who was sworn in last month, told Reuters in a telephone interview from Alaska. “We are being both vigilant and diligent about this. We’re watching very closely this evolution of their activity.”

“It raises our radar, literally and figuratively,” he added.

Sfraga cited a joint run by Russian and Chinese bomber planes off the coast of Alaska in July, and Chinese and Russian coast guard ships sailing together through the Bering Strait in October.

He said these activities had been conducted in international waters, in line with international law, but the fact that the bombers flew off the coast of Alaska had raised concerns for U.S. security.

“We do need to think about security, heighten our own alliances, our own mutual defenses,” Sfraga said. “Alaska, the North American Arctic, is NATO’s western flank and so we need to think about the Arctic that way.”

The activity was also a concern for U.S. allies as the Bering Strait and the Bering Sea give access to the North Pacific and South Pacific, he said.

The Pentagon said in a report released in July that the growing alignment between Russia and China in the Arctic was “a concern.”

China and Russia are trying to develop Arctic shipping routes as Moscow seeks to deliver more oil and gas to China amid Western sanctions. Beijing is seeking an alternative shipping route to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Malacca.

The Arctic also holds fossil fuels and minerals beneath the land and the seabed that could become more accessible with global warming.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

arctic
arctic shipping
China
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Port Showdown in BC: Dockworker Strike Threatens Canada’s West Coast Trade
Ports

Port Showdown in BC: Dockworker Strike Threatens Canada’s West Coast Trade

By Thomas Seal (Bloomberg) — Dock foremen and women in British Columbia issued a strike notice for Monday, Nov. 4., setting up disruption at Canada’s biggest and third-biggest ports. The International...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 269
Port workers from the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) participate in a strike in the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia, U.S., October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Shipping

Port Strike 2.0: Major Shippers Pivot to West Coast Over Contract Uncertainty

Oct 30 (Reuters) – U.S. shippers are steering clear of East and Gulf Coast ports amid worries the 45,000 dockworkers at those trade hubs will go on strike again if their union leader does not land...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 375
Stock photo shows an oil tanker at a terminal
News

EPA Clears Path for Texas Deepwater Port, Fueling Controversy Over U.S. Oil Exports on Supertankers

(Bloomberg) — The Environmental Protection Agency has given its blessing for a proposed Texas oil port capable of exporting 1 million barrels of oil a day, even as the terminals...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 291
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,458 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.