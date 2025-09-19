gCaptain-logo
ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki provides the welcome address to attendees at the Gala Reception for London International Shipping Week 2025 (LISW25)

ABS Chief Warns: Safety Must Lead Shipping’s Transition

Mike Schuler
September 19, 2025

“We must design for safety, train for safety, and lead with safety. If we don’t, the consequences can be profound, not just for business, but for lives. Every innovation, every operational change, must be tested against one question: Does it make us safer?”

This was the message from ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki in a welcome address to attendees at the Gala Reception for London International Shipping Week 2025 (LISW25).

Wiernicki underscored the critical human element in shipping’s technological evolution, noting that “behind every smart ship, every digital dashboard, and every data stream, there is still a human being making critical decisions. Investment in their training and continuous development is essential. It is not just about efficiency, it’s about dignity, safety, and long-term resilience.”

The ABS chief has been vocal throughout the week about the maritime industry’s regulatory challenges, particularly regarding the IMO Net Zero Framework scheduled for adoption in October. At multiple events, he has expressed concern about the disconnect between regulatory ambitions and industry realities.

“Shipping and the IMO are on different trajectories. There is no clear pathway for green fuel availability and scalability and infrastructure support,” Wiernicki stated at the launch of the 2025 ABS Sustainability Outlook. “The industry needs a framework but we need one that marries ambition with reality.”

Wiernicki has called for the IMO to recognize LNG as a legitimate transition fuel and acknowledge nuclear propulsion’s potential. “The NZF should explicitly include nuclear in its roadmap, not as a footnote but as a pillar of long-term strategy,” he remarked during his Capital Link Conference keynote.

According to ABS research, compliance costs are expected to rise dramatically, with daily operating costs for vessels trading within the EU potentially increasing from approximately $15,000 in 2028 to around $45,000 by 2035.

Wiernicki, who is set to retire at the end of 2025 following a 14-year leadership tenure, leaves a significant legacy at ABS, which expanded its fleet to 300 million gross tons in 2024 while maintaining a 22 percent global new order share.

The IMO Net Zero Framework faces a critical vote in October, with implementation planned for 2027 if adopted. The framework has received backing from the International Chamber of Shipping but faces opposition from some top shipowners and the Trump administration, which has characterized it as “effectively a global carbon tax on Americans levied by an unaccountable UN organization.”

abs
decarbonization
IMO Net Zero Framework
technology
Related Articles

A tanker transits the Panama Canal Locks
Shipping

Panama Canal Launches Major Natural Gas Pipeline Project to Bypass Drought-Stricken Waterway

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has officially launched the selection process for a concessionaire to develop a strategic natural gas pipeline across the isthmus, marking a significant shift in how...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 166
ship emissions
Shipping

Top Shipowners Join Opposition to UN Shipping Emissions Deal

A group of top shipping companies including leading Greek players said on Thursday they want changes to a United Nations deal tabled for adoption in October that seeks to cut marine fuel emissions, adding complications to the draft accord after U.S. opposition.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 971
US Merchant Mariner handling lines on the bow of an American flagged ship
News

Coast Guard Extends Sea Service Recency Period, Opening Doors for Returning Mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing has published a policy letter that significantly extends the recency period for sea service requirements, creating new opportunities for mariners returning...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 2721