WATCH: Ro-Pax Ferry Turns Back After Severe Storm in Strait of Gibraltar

A Balearia ferry struggled through severe weather conditions over the weekend while attempting to cross the Strait of Gibraltar, ultimately abandoning its journey and returning passengers to port after several harrowing hours at sea.

The ro-pax ferry Ciudad de Mahón departed Algeciras, Spain late Saturday night bound for Ceuta, a Spanish enclave on the North African coast. Shortly after departure, the vessel encountered force 7 winds and seas reaching 3 to 4 meters generated by Storm Emilia.

Passengers aboard described violent pitching and rolling as unsecured items moved about the vessel. Many reported severe seasickness during the crossing.

As conditions deteriorated, the captain determined the vessel could not safely enter Ceuta’s port and made the decision to return to Algeciras.

After battling the storm for several hours through the early morning, the ferry finally docked back at its departure port. The ordeal left passengers exhausted from the prolonged rough seas.

The violent motion of the ship during the crossing caused significant damage to vehicles secured in the cargo hold.

According to Balearia, the vessel has a capacity of approximately 1,000 passengers and 350 vehicles. Following the incident, the company offered compensation to affected passengers and arranged for vehicle repairs.

No major structural damage to the vessel or casualties were reported.