Extreme North Atlantic Storm Unleashes Hurricane-Force Winds and Massive 50-Foot Seas

A powerful and rapidly intensifying storm system over the North Atlantic is generating hurricane-force winds and enormous seas, prompting urgent warnings from U.S. forecasters for mariners operating in the region.

As of 1200 UTC December 16, the storm’s primary center was positioned near 52°N 43°W with an intense low pressure reading of 938 millibars, moving northeast at 30 knots. The system is producing winds reaching 60 to 80 knots within a large radius around the center, with seas building to 15 meters—approximately 49 feet.

The system is already responsible for approximately 45 containers lost overboard from a ONE containership, forcing the vessel to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

The National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center in Washington has issued a hurricane force wind warning for the affected region. “Between 60 NM and 300 NM SE and 360 NM S quadrants and between 90 NM and 240 NM W quadrant winds 60 to 80 KT. Seas 9 to 15 M,” the warning states.

Storm-force winds between 45 and 60 knots are affecting a broader area from 43°N to 53°N, east of 50°W, with seas reaching 12 meters or roughly 39 feet.Additional gale-force conditions extend across much of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence and surrounding waters.

Forecasters expect the system to continue moving northeast and only slowly weaken over the next 24 hours.By December 17, the complex low is predicted to split into two centers—one east of the area near 60°N 29°W at 942 millibars and a new second center at 58°N 39°W with 950 millibars.

Sea State Analysis. Updated: Tue, 16-Dec-2025 14:06:42 UTC

The Ocean Prediction Center has also issued heavy freezing spray warnings for vessels operating in the region. Moderate to heavy freezing spray conditions are expected within the Gulf of Saint Lawrence and along portions of the Canadian coast, with light to moderate freezing spray extending across a wider area including waters off Greenland.

Dense fog is creating additional hazards, with visibility occasionally dropping below one nautical mile from 45°N to 56°N east of 60°W and north of 60°N between the west Greenland coast and 63°W.

The forecast notes that “individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height,” underscoring the extreme danger to vessels caught in the storm’s path.

This intense winter storm highlights what forecasters are calling “the other hurricane season”—the period when extratropical cyclones over the North Atlantic can rival tropical systems in their intensity and destructive power.