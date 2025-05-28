Watch: Great Lakes Bulk Carrier Has Near Miss with Seawall in St. Clair River

The M/V American Spirit, a self-unloading bulk carrier, narrowly avoided alliding with a seawall in the St. Clair River near Port Huron, Michigan on Tuesday.
Footage of the incident, which occurred around 1:45 p.m. below the Blue Water Bridge, was captured by a drone showing the vessel coming within meters of the seawall.
The vessel was upbound on the St. Clair River heading toward Lake Huron when the near miss occurred on the American side of the International Blue Water Bridges.
The U.S.-flagged American Spirit, operated by American Steamship Company, is primarily used for long-haul transport of iron ore pellets on the Great Lakes. The vessel is equipped with two Pielstick 16-cylinder diesel engines and features a 1,000 HP bow thruster for port maneuvering.
Originally christened as the George A. Stinson, the vessel was built in 1978 at the American Shipbuilding Company in Lorain, Ohio. It was renamed American Spirit in 2003 when it came under American Steamship Company ownership.
May 27, 2025
Total Views: 1174
