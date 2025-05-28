gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,041 members

A screenshot from video showing the near-miss on the St. St. Clair River

A screenshot from video showing the near-miss on the St. St. Clair River, May 27, 2025.

Watch: Great Lakes Bulk Carrier Has Near Miss with Seawall in St. Clair River

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 28, 2025

The M/V American Spirit, a self-unloading bulk carrier, narrowly avoided alliding with a seawall in the St. Clair River near Port Huron, Michigan on Tuesday.

Footage of the incident, which occurred around 1:45 p.m. below the Blue Water Bridge, was captured by a drone showing the vessel coming within meters of the seawall.

The vessel was upbound on the St. Clair River heading toward Lake Huron when the near miss occurred on the American side of the International Blue Water Bridges.

The U.S.-flagged American Spirit, operated by American Steamship Company, is primarily used for long-haul transport of iron ore pellets on the Great Lakes. The vessel is equipped with two Pielstick 16-cylinder diesel engines and features a 1,000 HP bow thruster for port maneuvering.

Originally christened as the George A. Stinson, the vessel was built in 1978 at the American Shipbuilding Company in Lorain, Ohio. It was renamed American Spirit in 2003 when it came under American Steamship Company ownership.

Tags:

great lakes shipping
incident video
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,041 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Three Injured in Engine Room Explosion Aboard Bulk Carrier in New Zealand
Accidents

Three Injured in Engine Room Explosion Aboard Bulk Carrier in New Zealand

Three crew members were injured following an explosion or flashback while working on a boiler in the engine room of the Malta-registered bulk carrier M/V Olivia at South Port in...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 1519
India Races to Contain Oil Spill From Sunken Containership MSC ELSA 3
Accidents

India Races to Contain Oil Spill From Sunken Containership MSC ELSA 3

Indian agencies detected an oil spill from a container ship that capsized off the coast of the southern state of Kerala early Sunday, triggering efforts to contain the environmental damage, the defense ministry said in a statement a day after the incident.  

May 27, 2025
Total Views: 1316
Operation to tow stricken MV Sounion tanker and avert spill starts in Red Sea.EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout via REUTERS
Accidents

US-China Trade Tensions and Shadow Fleet Pose Growing Risks to Maritime Industry, Allianz Reports

Despite reaching record-low vessel losses in 2024, the maritime industry faces mounting challenges from geopolitical tensions and an expanding shadow fleet, according to Allianz Commercial’s latest Safety and Shipping Review....

May 27, 2025
Total Views: 1174