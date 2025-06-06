Coast Guard Overflight Footage Reveals Fire Spreading on Morning Midas Car Carrier Off Alaska Coast

A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew conducted an overflight of the burning car carrier Morning Midas on Wednesday, revealing the fire has spread to multiple decks and the vessel appears to be listing by the stern. There is also a visible sheen in the water and visible flames coming off the stern.

The vehicle carrier, located approximately 300 miles south of Adak, Alaska, has been burning since June 3, when smoke was first detected emanating from a deck carrying electric vehicles during its voyage from Yantai, China to Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico.

Despite immediate emergency response efforts by the crew, including the activation of onboard fire suppression systems, the fire’s intensity ultimately forced all 22 crew members to abandon ship. They were safely evacuated via lifeboat and rescued by the merchant vessel Cosco Hellas, with no injuries reported.

The 600-foot Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) was carrying a total of 3,159 vehicles at the time of the incident, including 65 fully electric vehicles and 681 partial hybrid electric vehicles. The vessel’s fuel stores include approximately 350 metric tons of gas fuel and 1,530 metric tons of very low sulfur fuel oil.

You can compare the above footage to the photo below taken a day earlier on June 3, 2025:

A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fire aboard the cargo vessel Morning Midas approximately 300 miles south of Adak, Alaska, June 3, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard

Zodiac Maritime, the vessel’s manager, has appointed Resolve Marine to lead salvage operations. The first salvage tug with specialists and specialized equipment is expected to arrive at the scene around June 9, with an additional fire-fighting tug with ocean towage capability being arranged.

This incident joins a growing list of notable car carrier fires in recent years, including the Fremantle Highway (2023), Felicity Ace (2022), and Sincerity Ace (2018). Among these previous incidents, the Felicity Ace ultimately sank while the others remained afloat.

The Morning Midas, a Liberian-flagged vessel built in 2006, departed China on May 26 and was originally scheduled to arrive in Mexico on June 15. While the vessel remains afloat and under satellite tracking, no water pollution has been reported as of the latest Coast Guard assessment.