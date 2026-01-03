gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,586 members

A U.S. military helicopter flies over the Panama-flagged Centuries, which was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard

A U.S. military helicopter flies over the Panama-flagged Centuries, which was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard, days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, east of Barbados in the Caribbean Sea December 20, 2025. DHS/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Paralyzed Amid Political Turmoil

Reuters
Total Views: 0
January 3, 2026
Reuters

Jan 3 (Reuters) – Venezuela’s oil exports, which had fallen to a minimum amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s announced blockade of all sanctioned tankers going in and out of the country’s waters, are now paralyzed as port captains have not received requests to authorize loaded ships to set sail, four sources close to operations said on Saturday.

The paralysis emerges as the U.S. extracted President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from capital Caracas and announced it will oversee a political transition in the South American country. 

President Trump said on Saturday that an “oil embargo” on the country was in full effect. 

Several vessels that have recently loaded crude and fuel bound for destinations including the U.S. and Asia have not set sail, while others that had waited to load have left empty, according to monitoring data. No tankers were loading on Saturday at the country’s main oil port of Jose, TankerTrackers.com said. 

A total suspension of oil exports, including tankers chartered by state-run PDVSA’s main partner Chevron CVX.N, could accelerate the country’s need to cut back output at oilfields, since storage tanks and even ships used for floating storage have filled rapidly in recent weeks, according to sources and PDVSA’s documents.

PDVSA and Chevron did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Reuters Staff; Editing by Julia Symmes-Cobb)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Maduro
trump administration
venezuela sanctions
venezuela tanker blockade
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,586 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Second Shadow Tanker Off Venezuela Reflags to Russia, Testing U.S. Seizure Policy
Shipping

Second Shadow Tanker Off Venezuela Reflags to Russia, Testing U.S. Seizure Policy

The oil tanker Hyperion has reflagged to the Russian registry in what analysts say is a calculated move to shield the vessel from potential U.S. seizure, marking the second known case of a shadow fleet tanker adopting the Russian flag after a similar switch by the Bella 1, later renamed Marinera.

7 hours ago
Total Views: 1352
Aerial view of the vessel Boracay, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire
Shipping

Ships With Russian Oil Signal India’s Reliance Plant As Destination

(Bloomberg) –At least three tankers carrying Russian crude are indicating Reliance Industries Ltd.’s plant on India’s west coast as their next destination, after the refiner restarted some purchases for domestic...

8 hours ago
Total Views: 318
US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say
Shipping

More Venezuela-Bound Oil Ships U-Turn Amid US Blockade

By Bloomberg News Jan 2, 2026 (Bloomberg) –More oil tankers are turning away from Venezuela as the US threatens to seize vessels transporting oil that helps fund the regime of President...

8 hours ago
Total Views: 340