gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,862 members that receive our newsletter.

U.S.-sanctioned oil tanker Avril is pictured near the Venezuelan port of La Salina, in Maracaibo

U.S.-sanctioned oil tanker Avril, flagged by Guinea, is pictured near the Venezuelan port of La Salina, operated by state company PDVSA, in Maracaibo, Venezuela Fenruary 25, 2025. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Venezuela Condemns U.S. Chevron Ban, Cites Impact On Oil Exports And Trade

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 9, 2025
Reuters

March 8 (Reuters) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday that scheduled flights to bring home Venezuelan migrants from the U.S. had been affected by “this unexplained, tremendous commotion,” after the Trump administration canceled a license allowing Chevron to operate in the South American country.

Earlier in his remarks Maduro said that if it was up to him Chevron would remain in Venezuela, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision last week to reverse a key license for the company, citing lack of progress on electoral reforms and migrant returns. 

Maduro, however, did not mention the company’s name directly in reference to the migrant flights. He said that communication between the two countries had been damaged and flights affected.

Maduro and his government have always rejected sanctions by the U.S. and others, saying they are illegitimate measures that amount to an “economic war” designed to cripple Venezuela.

Maduro and his allies have cheered what they say is the country’s resilience despite the measures, though they have historically blamed some economic hardships and shortages on sanctions.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

chevron venezuela exports
trump administration
venezuela sanctions

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea
Shipping

US Vetoes G-7 Shadow Fleet Task Force Plan, Signals More Change

By Donato Paolo Mancini, Samy Adghirni and Laura Dhillon Kane Mar 8, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The US has rejected a Canadian proposal to establish a task force that would tackle Russia’s so-called...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 0
Indonesia seizes Iranian flagged tanker suspected of illegal oil transshipment in Indonesia's North Natuna Sea. Picture released July 11, 2023. Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) / Handout via REUTERS
Shipping

Sanctions Are Tangling, Not Stopping, China’s Iran Oil Trade

By Serene Cheong Mar 8, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Successive rounds of sanctions on companies and tankers said to be aiding Tehran are finally slowing the flow of Iranian oil to China, as costs rise...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 0
Vessels transit through the Panama Canal, on the outskirts of Panama City. REUTERS/Roberto Cisneros
Shipping

Panama Maritime Authority to Review CK Hutchison-BlackRock Port Deal

The Panama Maritime Authority, which oversees shipping and port infrastructure in the country, will request all legal and financial documents from a key transaction between CK Hutchison and a consortium backed by BlackRock, minister to presidency Juan Carlos Orillac said on Friday.

March 7, 2025
Total Views: 0
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,862 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.