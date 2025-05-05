gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,120 members

The U.S. Navy’s Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) docked for a five-month Regular Overhaul (ROH) availability at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The U.S. Navy’s Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) completed a five-month Regular Overhaul (ROH) availability at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Yokohama, Japan, April 15, 2025. U.S. Navy Photo

USS Miguel Keith Completes Historic Overhaul at Japanese Shipyard

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 5, 2025

The U.S. Navy’s expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) has completed a groundbreaking five-month Regular Overhaul (ROH) at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) in Yokohama, Japan. The $12 million maintenance project, which concluded on April 15, 2025, marks the first time a Japanese shipyard has secured an ROH contract of this scale for a U.S. Navy vessel.

The extensive overhaul included replacing 56,000 square feet of nonskid decking on the flight deck and mission deck, preserving over 10,000 square feet of forward deckhouse superstructure, and installing 300 feet of flight deck catwalk safety handrails. The work also encompassed deck replacement in 29 spaces and a complete exterior paint job.

“Usually, we provide shorter emergent and continuous maintenance repairs outside of Japan,” said Project Manager Douglas Cabacungan, highlighting the significance of this first ROH for the Singapore Detachment.

The USS Miguel Keith, a 240-meter vessel operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area since September 2020, serves as a customizable floating command base with capabilities for helicopter operations, small boat launches, and troop accommodation.

Captain Wendel Penetrante, Commander of SRF-JRMC, noted that utilizing MHI’s shipyard enabled their Yokosuka workforce to manage three other concurrent warship maintenance projects, with one completing ahead of schedule. “We were even able to complete one of those availabilities 3 days early and respond to two unplanned voyage repairs,” he said.

The maintenance contract was made possible by a specific exemption to U.S. law, as the ship’s availability was under 6 months and it was not scheduled to return to the U.S. within 15 months.

This contract reflects the U.S. Navy’s broader strategy to expand its shipyard industrial base with the help of allies. In another recent example, South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean completed maintenance and overhaul work on the Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra—the first maintenance contract awarded to a Korean shipyard for a U.S. Navy vessel.

Tags:

Japan
MHI
U.S. Navy
u.s. navy shipbuilding
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,120 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5901, pictured some 54 nautical miles off the coast of Capones Island
Defense

Philippine Coast Guard Says China Ship Conducting Illegal Survey Within EEZ

The Philippines has deployed a coast guard vessel and an aircraft to challenge and escort a Chinese research ship it said was conducting illegal marine scientific research activities within the country's exclusive economic zone.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 455
russia blocks sea of Azov
Defense

Ukraine Says It Shot Down Russian Fighter Jet From Sea Drone For First Time

KYIV, May 3 (Reuters) – Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-30 fighter jet using a missile fired from a seaborne drone, Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency announced on Saturday, in what it said was the...

May 3, 2025
Total Views: 3644
HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully undocked USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) on Friday, December 6, 2024. Photo courtesy HII
Defense

U.S. Navy Flight Tests Sea-Based Hypersonic Missile Launch System

The U.S. Navy has achieved a significant milestone in its hypersonic weapons program with a successful end-to-end flight test of a conventional hypersonic missile at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station,...

May 2, 2025
Total Views: 4406