DEME Completes Acquisition of Norwegian Offshore Wind Contractor Havfram

Belgian marine engineering giant DEME has completed its acquisition of Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram in a deal valued at approximately 900 million euros.

The acquisition, first announced on April 9, 2025, sees DEME Offshore Holding NV taking full ownership of Havfram Wind Holdco AS from previous shareholders Sandbrook Capital and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments).

Havfram, specializing in transport and installation services for the offshore wind sector, is currently constructing two next-generation wind turbine installation vessels. These vessels are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2025 and early 2026, with contracts already secured for the second half of 2026.

The Norwegian company brings an orderbook of approximately 600 million euros, including contracts for major offshore wind farm construction projects spanning 2026-2030.

Under the new ownership, Havfram’s team will be integrated into DEME’s Offshore Energy segment while maintaining operations from their Oslo headquarters. DEME has assured Havfram’s existing customers that there will be no disruption to current project planning.

DEME, listed on Euronext Brussels, reported a turnover of 4.1 billion euros with an EBITDA of 764 million euros in 2024. The company employs over 5,800 professionals and operates in various sectors including offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging, and marine infrastructure.