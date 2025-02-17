USS Harry S. Truman Arrives in Greece for Repairs Following Mediterranean Collision

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) has arrived at U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, for emergency repairs following a collision with a merchant vessel near Port Said, Egypt.

The incident occurred on February 12 at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time when the carrier collided with the Panama-flagged bulk carrier MV Besiktas-M, which had just completed transit through the Suez Canal.

The collision caused damage to the carrier’s starboard quarter, affecting multiple spaces including storage rooms, a maintenance space, line handling space, and the fantail. However, aircraft elevator number three remained unaffected and fully operational.

“While the ship is fully mission capable and the ship conducted flight operations following the collision, pulling into port for emergent repairs will enable the ship to continue deployment as scheduled,” said Capt. Dave Snowden, Harry S. Truman’s commanding officer.

The Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) will oversee the Emergent Repair Availability (ERAV), with support from an assessment team including structural engineers and naval architects from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Local industry partners and ship’s force personnel will assist in the repair effort.

“The Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center’s ability to mobilize resources within and outside the theater to conduct repairs underscores the warfighting capability of the world’s most powerful Navy,” said Vice Adm. J. T. Anderson, commander U.S. Sixth Fleet.

The incident occurred as the carrier was returning from combat operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, where it had been supporting strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen. Despite the collision, there were no reports of flooding or injuries, and the ship’s propulsion plants remained unaffected.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group continues to maintain operational status across geographic regions. The strike group includes Carrier Air Wing 1, USS Gettysburg (CG 64), and three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers: USS Stout, USS The Sullivans, and USS Jason Dunham.

This incident recalls the U.S. Navy’s 2017 collisions involving the USS John S. McCain and USS Fitzgerald, which resulted in 17 sailor fatalities and led to comprehensive investigations into training and operational readiness.

The collision remains under investigation.