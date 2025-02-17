gCaptain-logo
Vehicles are handled at Ain Sokhna Port in Egypt

Photo courtesy DP World

DP World Launches First Auto Export Shipment from Egypt’s Ain Sokhna Port

Mike Schuler
February 17, 2025

DP World has marked a significant milestone in Egypt’s maritime and automotive sectors with its first-ever export shipment of passenger vehicles from Ain Sokhna Port.

The vessel ULUSOY 5 departed for Jebel Ali, Dubai carrying 498 locally assembled Nissan Sunny vehicles, representing a key development for Egypt’s growing automotive industry. The company has announced plans to export up to 10,000 vehicles this year.

“This first ro-ro export shipment is a significant step for Egypt’s automotive sector,” said Avnash Iyer, COO & Acting Country Head of DP World Egypt. “By leveraging our end-to-end capabilities to streamline customer supply chains, we are integrating Egypt into global trade networks.”

The development follows DP World’s substantial investment of over $1.3 billion in modernizing Ain Sokhna Port over the past two decades. The company offers comprehensive logistics solutions including container handling, bulk cargo services, and integrated 3PL solutions.

This initiative positions Ain Sokhna Port as an emerging automotive export hub, supporting Egypt’s ambitions to expand its role in regional and global supply chains.

car carriers
dp world
Egypt

