Trump’s New ‘Energy Dominance Council’ Aims to Supercharge U.S. Production

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing the National Energy Dominance Council, a new body within the Executive Office of the President aimed at strengthening America’s energy independence and production capabilities.

The council, which will be chaired by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and vice-chaired by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, will focus on streamlining processes for energy permitting, production, distribution, and regulation across all forms of American energy.

“American energy dominance is the most reliable way to ensure the stability and affordability of American energy prices,” the White House stated in its announcement, criticizing the Biden Administration’s moratorium on federal oil leasing and increased permitting times.

A key objective of the council will be developing a National Energy Dominance Strategy focused on reducing regulatory barriers and enhancing private sector investments. The council will also facilitate cooperation between federal government and domestic energy partners while consulting with various stakeholders to expand energy production.

The announcement highlights America’s role in supporting European energy security, noting that U.S. LNG exports to Europe increased by 141% in 2022 to help reduce dependence on Russian energy.

The initiative builds on Trump’s previous energy policies, which saw the United States become a net energy exporter for the first time in nearly 70 years and emerge as the world’s leading oil producer.

The council will also address concerns about America’s dependence on foreign energy resources, particularly critical minerals from China. This becomes increasingly important as the nation advances in technologies like artificial intelligence and associated data centers, which drive growing energy demands.