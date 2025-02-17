gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,099 members that receive our newsletter.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, on the day he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, on the day he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump’s New ‘Energy Dominance Council’ Aims to Supercharge U.S. Production

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 17, 2025

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing the National Energy Dominance Council, a new body within the Executive Office of the President aimed at strengthening America’s energy independence and production capabilities.

The council, which will be chaired by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and vice-chaired by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, will focus on streamlining processes for energy permitting, production, distribution, and regulation across all forms of American energy.

“American energy dominance is the most reliable way to ensure the stability and affordability of American energy prices,” the White House stated in its announcement, criticizing the Biden Administration’s moratorium on federal oil leasing and increased permitting times.

A key objective of the council will be developing a National Energy Dominance Strategy focused on reducing regulatory barriers and enhancing private sector investments. The council will also facilitate cooperation between federal government and domestic energy partners while consulting with various stakeholders to expand energy production.

The announcement highlights America’s role in supporting European energy security, noting that U.S. LNG exports to Europe increased by 141% in 2022 to help reduce dependence on Russian energy.

The initiative builds on Trump’s previous energy policies, which saw the United States become a net energy exporter for the first time in nearly 70 years and emerge as the world’s leading oil producer.

The council will also address concerns about America’s dependence on foreign energy resources, particularly critical minerals from China. This becomes increasingly important as the nation advances in technologies like artificial intelligence and associated data centers, which drive growing energy demands.

Tags:

offshore oil and gas
president trump
russia
u.s. oil exports
US crude exports

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A jackup works to prepare the seabed for a cable that will connect the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm, 35 miles east of Montauk Point to the onshore electric grid. Photo courtesy South Fork Wind
Offshore

UK Launches £200 Million ‘Bonus’ to Boost Offshore Wind Development and Maritime Jobs

The UK government has unveiled a major initiative to accelerate offshore wind development while supporting maritime and industrial communities, offering up to £200 million in financial incentives for developers who...

February 14, 2025
Total Views: 266
Wind turbines off of Block Island
Offshore

Trump Hostility to US Offshore Wind Reverberates Through Supply Chain

Companies that committed to investments in U.S. offshore wind infrastructure and supply chains are scrapping their plans as the projects they were meant to serve face huge setbacks, including President Donald Trump's plan to end federal support.

February 13, 2025
Total Views: 606
An illustration of Great Lakes Dredge and Docks' Jones Act-compliant rock installation vessel that will support the growing U.S. offshore wind industry. Illustration courtesy Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Offshore

Fifth Circuit Sinks Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Jones Act Challenge

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling against Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) in its challenge to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)...

February 10, 2025
Total Views: 5498
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,099 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.