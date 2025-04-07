USACE Breaks 45-Year Hiatus with Cutting-Edge Hopper Dredge Construction at Eastern Shipbuilding

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has launched construction on a groundbreaking medium class hopper dredge for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), marking the agency’s first deep draft hopper dredge build in nearly half a century.

The vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2027, will join USACE’s Ready Reserve Fleet and replace the 57-year-old Dredge McFARLAND, currently stationed at the Corps’ Philadelphia District. This new addition represents one of four oceangoing hopper dredges in USACE’s fleet.

“This new dredge is going to play a critical role in helping us deliver our navigation mission, which enables maritime commerce to flow on our nation’s waterways. This strengthens our economy and supports our national security,” said USACE North Atlantic Division Regional Business Director John Primavera.

The collaboration between ESG and Royal IHC has resulted in a vessel featuring advanced automation and environmental considerations. The dredge incorporates a diesel-electric propulsion system meeting EPA Tier 4 and IMO Tier 3 standards, while its patented overflow system minimizes ecological impact through reduced turbidity.

Notable technological advances include a rapid loading system capable of handling medium fine sand in under 45 minutes, and high-efficiency pumps that significantly reduce discharge time. The vessel’s ECO Control Package promises up to 15% improved loading efficiency, contributing to reduced fuel consumption.

“Exceeding the USACE’s mission-based operational requirements and featuring one of the most advanced configurations ever developed by Royal IHC, this project marks a significant step in our collaboration with USACE and ESG,” noted Leo van Ingen, Sales Director North America at Royal IHC.

The vessel’s specifications include a length of 320 feet, a beam of 72 feet, and a maximum hopper capacity of 6000 cubic yards. When fully loaded, it will have a draft of 25’6″ and can dredge to depths of 65 feet with its suction tube at 45 degrees.

Construction is currently underway at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities, with the vessel set to enhance the nation’s waterway infrastructure maintenance capabilities upon completion.