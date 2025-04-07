Fatal Electrocution Aboard Offshore Supply Vessel Highlights Safety Gaps in Engine Room Operations

A mariner lost their life aboard the U.S.-flagged offshore supply vessel Red Stag due to electrocution while attempting to troubleshoot a mud pump system in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The incident, which occurred on October 14, 2023, began when the victim asked a deckhand about the location of a voltage meter at approximately 0530. About an hour later, at 0640, the vessel’s Master discovered the victim unresponsive next to an open high-voltage panel in the engine room. Despite immediate emergency response and first aid efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at 0740.

“The loss of the mariner was a tragic and preventable accident,” stated Commander J.E. Fothergill, U.S. Coast Guard Chief of Prevention, Acting Eighth Coast Guard District.

The U.S. Coast Guard investigation revealed multiple contributing factors to the casualty. The primary cause was determined to be a presumed material failure in the mud pump system, but several critical safety deficiencies played significant roles in the fatal outcome.

Key factors identified in the investigation included the victim’s lack of qualifications, failure to follow established company procedures, absence of visual or audible indicators for emergency stop activation, and missing locking devices on the high-voltage panel.

The sequence of events began during a routine watch handover at 2330 the previous night, when the outgoing first engineer informed the victim, identified in the Coast Guard report as “Unqualified Engineer (UE),” that the vessel had been leveled using the mud pump system. The oncoming watch’s duties included engine room cleaning, interior space maintenance, and preparation for mooring stations.

While Job Safety Analyses (JSAs) were completed for the assigned tasks, the subsequent attempt to address the mud pump system issue led to the fatal accident. The investigation highlighted how multiple safety barriers failed, ultimately resulting in an unqualified individual accessing energized electrical equipment.

In response to the incident, the owner and operator of the Red Stag, Adriatic Marine LLC of Raceland, Louisiana, implemented a fleet-wide Safety Stand-down, emphasizing the critical importance of communication between captains and crews, as well as strict adherence to safety policies and procedures.

The investigation concluded without finding evidence of criminal acts, civil penalties, or violations of law by Coast Guard personnel or credentialed mariners. However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of proper qualification, training, and safety protocols in maritime operations, particularly when dealing with high-voltage electrical systems.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s full report on the investigation into the incident can be found here.