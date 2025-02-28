gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,747 members that receive our newsletter.

US Port Fees on China Vessels Would Affect All Shipping Firms, CMA CGM Says

CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin at the port of Long Beach for its inauguration in February 2016. Photo credit: Port of Long Beach

US Port Fees on China Vessels Would Affect All Shipping Firms, CMA CGM Says

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 28, 2025

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) – U.S. proposals to hit Chinese vessels with high port fees would have a major impact on all firms in a container shipping industry in which most vessels are built in China, French-based shipping firm CMA CGM said on Friday.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office has proposed charging up to $1.5 million for Chinese-built vessels entering U.S. ports as part of its investigation into China’s expansion in the shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors.

“China builds more than half of all container ships in the world, so this would have a significant effect on all shipping firms,” Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters.

CMA CGM, controlled by the family of Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade, is the world’s third-largest container shipping line. It has a large U.S. presence, operating several port terminals while subsidiary APL has 10 U.S.-flagged vessels, Fernandez said.

Asked about Ocean Alliance, a vessel-sharing agreement involving CMA CGM and Asian partners including China’s COSCO, he said CMA CGM has had no indications the alliance could be called into question in view of U.S. policy.

He declined to comment further on the USTR proposals pending a decision expected in April.

The group already expects some impact on shipping this year from new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, which could accelerate a shift in trade routes underway since Trump’s first-term tariffs on China, Fernandez said.

A rush to beat new tariffs fuelled strong shipping volumes last year, a trend which has continued at the start of 2025, Fernandez said.

CMA CGM reported a 7.8% rise in shipped volumes in 2024, supporting an 18% rise in group sales to $55.48 billion.

The market outlook, however, appeared less favourable this year given geopolitical uncertainty and with the risk of vessel overcapacity, he said.

Disruption in the Red Sea due to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants absorbed extra capacity last year, as many ships took a longer route around Southern Africa.

A return to regular traffic through the Red Sea following the ceasefire in Gaza would change that balance, and might lead firms to scrap older vessels, Fernandez added.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, additional reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
tariffs
trump tariffs
US

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: Docked cargo ships are loaded with shipping containers at Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2023.
Ports

East and Gulf Coast Ports Avoid Chaos as Dockworkers Seal Landmark Labor Deal

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) members have overwhelmingly ratified a new six-year master contract with United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), securing unprecedented wage increases and automation protections for workers across...

February 26, 2025
Total Views: 1681
FILE PHOTO: A dockworker demonstrates after a shipping port strike went into effect across the East Coast at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher/File Photo
Ports

US East and Gulf Coast Dockworkers Ratify New Six-Year Contract

More than 45,000 U.S. dockworkers represented by the International Longshoremen's Association ratified a new six-year contract on Tuesday, formalizing a deal that offers bumper pay hikes and averts any potential disruption until 2030.

February 26, 2025
Total Views: 1367
port of savannah
Ports

Savannah’s 12.5% Growth Sets Stage for Mega Expansion

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) announced significant growth and ambitious expansion plans during its State of the Port event in Savannah today, marking a milestone year for one of America’s...

February 25, 2025
Total Views: 1390
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,747 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.