Chinese warship sails near U.S. destroyer, in the Taiwan Strait

Chinese warship Luyang III sails near the U.S. destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, as seen from the deck of U.S. destroyer, in the Taiwan Strait, June 3, 2023, in this handout picture. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard/Handout via REUTERS

US, China Held Maritime Security Talks In Hawaii, Chinese Navy Says

Reuters
November 22, 2025
Reuters

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) – The U.S. and Chinese militaries this week held “frank and constructive” maritime security talks, the Chinese navy said on Saturday, as the two superpowers gradually restore military-to-military communications after several months of trade tensions. 

The working-level meetings took place November 18-20 in Hawaii, according to a posting on the official social media account of the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

U.S. and Chinese military officials previously held talks in April – the first such working-level meeting on military issues since the beginning of the second term of U.S. President Donald Trump. The twice-yearly talks are known as the military maritime consultative agreement (MMCA) working group. 

“The two sides had frank and constructive exchanges … mainly exchanging views on the current maritime and air security situation between China and the U.S.,” China’s navy said in its posted statement. 

China also criticized U.S. freedom-of-navigation operations in the statement. These are frequently carried out in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, international waters over which China claims sovereignty. 

“China … resolutely opposes any infringement and provocation,” China’s navy said in its statement, referring to those maritime and overflight transits by U.S. forces. 

Both sides also discussed “typical cases of naval and air encounters between the two militaries … to help the front-line naval and air forces of China and the U.S. interact more professionally and safely,” it said.

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth raised concerns about Chinese activity in the South China Sea and around Taiwan in a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun last month. 

Related Article: China’s Newest Aircraft Carrier Sails Through Taiwan Strait into South China Sea

China has been steadily boosting air, naval and coast guard deployments around democratically-governed Taiwan, which it claims as its own. Taiwan’s government rejects China’s claims of sovereignty over the island. 

The Pentagon has been pushing for improved communications with China over its military modernisation and regional posture, calling for greater transparency on its nuclear weapons build-up and more theater-level discussions with military commanders.

The working group will have a follow-up meeting in 2026, the statement said. 

(Reporting by Laurie Chen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

