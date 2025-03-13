UK’s MAIB Leads Multi-National Investigation into North Sea Ship Collision

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has launched an investigation into this week’s serious collision between the Portuguese-registered container ship SOLONG and the US-registered oil tanker STENA IMMACULATE off England’s East Yorkshire coast.

The incident occurred on Monday at 0947 UTC when the SOLONG, traveling at 16.4 knots, struck the anchored STENA IMMACULATE near the entrance to the River Humber. “On Monday morning at 0130 UTC, Solong passed to the east of the Longstone lighthouse and altered course onto a heading of approximately 150° at a speed of about 16.4 knots,” the MAIB said.

The tanker was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel and awaiting berth at the Port of Killingholme at the time of impact.

Humberside Police have arrested the 59-year-old Russian master of the German-owned SOLONG on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The MAIB investigation involves collaboration with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. Coast Guard, and Marine Safety Investigation Authority Portugal. The UK branch will lead the safety investigation, with Portugal and the United States serving as substantially interested states.

SOLONG pictured on 12 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

The STENA IMMACULATE’s operator, Crowley, is working closely with UK authorities on salvage operations while prioritizing crew welfare and environmental protection. The company said Thursday salvors from SMIT

The initial objectives are to continue securing the vessel so inspectors and salvage workers can safely work, assess degree of damage, and continue actions to mitigate any environmental impacts,” Crowley said in a statement. “A salvage and tow plan will then be finalized working with the appropriate authorities.”

The vessel was operating under charter to the Military Sealift Command when the incident occurred.

According to the latest update from Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan on Thursday, March 13, the STENA IMMACULATE remains at anchor while the SOLONG is being held in a safe location by tug. Small pockets of fire continue to burn on the SOLONG’s top deck, with specialist vessels supporting firefighting efforts.

Initial reports indicate the SOLONG, which regularly traveled between Grangemouth and Rotterdam, did not take any evasive action before the collision. The vessels became interlocked before separating, leading authorities to establish a 1-kilometer exclusion zone.

One crew member from the SOLONG is still reported missing, while 36 others were safely evacuated. All crew members aboard the STENA IMMACULATE have been confirmed safe.

Environmental monitoring has shown encouraging results, with aerial surveillance flights detecting no pollution on the water’s surface attributable to either vessel. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency maintains a comprehensive counter-pollution response plan as a precautionary measure.

MAIB investigators are currently focused on gathering witness accounts and digital data, including Voyage Data Recorders from both vessels. The investigation will examine navigational practices, manning and fatigue management, vessel condition and maintenance, and environmental conditions at the time of the collision.

Salvage operations are ongoing, but detailed damage assessments will only proceed once conditions are deemed safe for boarding.