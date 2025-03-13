gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,862 members that receive our newsletter.

STENA IMMACULATE pictured on 12 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

STENA IMMACULATE pictured on 12 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

UK’s MAIB Leads Multi-National Investigation into North Sea Ship Collision

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 762
March 13, 2025

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has launched an investigation into this week’s serious collision between the Portuguese-registered container ship SOLONG and the US-registered oil tanker STENA IMMACULATE off England’s East Yorkshire coast.

The incident occurred on Monday at 0947 UTC when the SOLONG, traveling at 16.4 knots, struck the anchored STENA IMMACULATE near the entrance to the River Humber. “On Monday morning at 0130 UTC, Solong passed to the east of the Longstone lighthouse and altered course onto a heading of approximately 150° at a speed of about 16.4 knots,” the MAIB said.

The tanker was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel and awaiting berth at the Port of Killingholme at the time of impact.

Humberside Police have arrested the 59-year-old Russian master of the German-owned SOLONG on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The MAIB investigation involves collaboration with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. Coast Guard, and Marine Safety Investigation Authority Portugal. The UK branch will lead the safety investigation, with Portugal and the United States serving as substantially interested states.

SOLONG pictured on 12 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)
SOLONG pictured on 12 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

The STENA IMMACULATE’s operator, Crowley, is working closely with UK authorities on salvage operations while prioritizing crew welfare and environmental protection. The company said Thursday salvors from SMIT

The initial objectives are to continue securing the vessel so inspectors and salvage workers can safely work, assess degree of damage, and continue actions to mitigate any environmental impacts,” Crowley said in a statement. “A salvage and tow plan will then be finalized working with the appropriate authorities.”

The vessel was operating under charter to the Military Sealift Command when the incident occurred.

According to the latest update from Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan on Thursday, March 13, the STENA IMMACULATE remains at anchor while the SOLONG is being held in a safe location by tug. Small pockets of fire continue to burn on the SOLONG’s top deck, with specialist vessels supporting firefighting efforts.

Initial reports indicate the SOLONG, which regularly traveled between Grangemouth and Rotterdam, did not take any evasive action before the collision. The vessels became interlocked before separating, leading authorities to establish a 1-kilometer exclusion zone.

One crew member from the SOLONG is still reported missing, while 36 others were safely evacuated. All crew members aboard the STENA IMMACULATE have been confirmed safe.

Environmental monitoring has shown encouraging results, with aerial surveillance flights detecting no pollution on the water’s surface attributable to either vessel. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency maintains a comprehensive counter-pollution response plan as a precautionary measure.

MAIB investigators are currently focused on gathering witness accounts and digital data, including Voyage Data Recorders from both vessels. The investigation will examine navigational practices, manning and fatigue management, vessel condition and maintenance, and environmental conditions at the time of the collision.

Salvage operations are ongoing, but detailed damage assessments will only proceed once conditions are deemed safe for boarding.

Tags:

maib
NTSB
stena immaculate incident

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A view of a damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England
Accidents

Video Footage Reveals Critical Moments Before Ship Collision in Dense Fog Off UK Coast

New video footage has emerged showing the crucial moments leading up to the collision between the containership SOLONG and the tanker STENA IMMACULATE off England’s East Yorkshire coast, captured by...

March 12, 2025
Total Views: 15179
SOLONG pictured on 11 March 2025
Accidents

Update: Both Vessels Stabilize Following Major North Sea Collision as Investigation Continues

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) reports significant progress in stabilizing two vessels involved in a serious collision off England’s East Yorkshire coast, with fires substantially reduced on both ships...

March 12, 2025
Total Views: 2174
Cargo Ship Captain Arrested After Fatal Collision with US Military-Chartered Tanker Off UK Coast
Accidents

Cargo Ship Captain Arrested After Fatal Collision with US Military-Chartered Tanker Off UK Coast

The 59-year-old Master of a German-owned containership has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a collision between a US military-chartered tanker off England’s East Yorkshire coast that...

March 11, 2025
Total Views: 11960
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,862 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.