Ukraine Received First US LNG Shipment

Dec 28 (Reuters) – Ukraine has received a shipment of U.S. liquefied natural gas for the first time, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Saturday.
“This is more than just a shipment – it is a strategic step. Despite Russia’s attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have achieved yet another victory on the energy front,” Yermak wrote on X.
Ukraine, which was traditionally partially reliant on Russian gas, has not bought gas directly from Moscow since 2015 after it invaded and annexed Crimea and backed separatist militants in east Ukraine. Kyiv has instead bought gas from Western traders.
The shipment, which came via Greece, was received by DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company.
