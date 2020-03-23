UKHO continues rollout of ADMIRALTY Vector Chart Service (AVCS) Online

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has announced that ADMIRALTY Distributors, Bogerd Martin and Global Navigation Solutions (GNS), are now approved providers of AVCS Online, the shore-based version of the world’s leading maritime chart service.



These are the first ADMIRALTY Distributors to have been authorised to provide AVCS Online to their customers.



The service has been developed by the UKHO in response to the need for shore-based teams to access AVCS from their office. AVCS Online can be integrated seamlessly into web-based systems, such as Bogerd Martin’s Chart Track Ship Manager and GNS’ Voyager Fleet InSight.



AVCS Online gives shore-based users and fleet planning teams access to more than 15,000 Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs), updated weekly, to support vessel tracking, voyage planning and for use in accident and emergency incidents. Access to the same charts used at sea gives shore-based based users the ability to collaborate with their mariner colleagues in a wide range of navigational activities, supporting safe navigation all over the world.



Commenting on the continued rollout of AVCS Online, Nathanael Knapp, Product Manager, UKHO, said: “By enabling ENCs to be displayed ashore via web browsers, AVCS Online sets a new standard for office access to navigational data and empowers shore-based decision-making.



“At the UKHO, we’re proud to work together with our ADMIRALTY Distributors in developing AVCS Online solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers in an increasingly digital environment, therefore bringing the benefits of AVCS from ship to shore.”

To find out more about AVCS Online, please visit: www.admiralty.co.uk/avcs.