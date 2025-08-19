gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,465 members

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, July 14, 2024, concluding a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. U.S. Navy photo

U.S. Deploys Warships Near Venezuela to Combat Drug Threats

Reuters
Total Views: 60
August 19, 2025
reuters logo

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) – Three U.S. Aegis guided-missile destroyers will arrive off the coast of Venezuela in the next 36 hours as part of an effort to address threats from Latin American drug cartels, two sources briefed on the matter said on Monday.

President Donald Trump has wanted to use the military to go after Latin American drug gangs that have been designated as global terrorist organizations.

The sources said the ships are the USS GravelyUSS Jason Dunham and the USS Sampson.

A separate U.S. official told Reuters that in total, about 4,000 sailors and Marines are expected to be committed to the Trump administration’s efforts in the southern Caribbean region.

That U.S. official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the additional commitment of military assets in the broader region would include several P-8 spy planes, warships and at least one attack submarine.

The official said the process would be ongoing for several months and the plan was for them to operate in international airspace and international waters.

The naval assets can be used to not just carry out intelligence and surveillance operations, but also as a launching pad for targeted strikes if a decision is made, the official added.

Venezuela’s communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Without referring to the warships, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday in an address that Venezuela will “defend our seas, our skies and our lands.” He alluded to what he called “the outlandish, bizarre threat of a declining empire.”

Trump has made cracking down on drug cartels a central goal of his administration as part of a wider effort to limit migration and secure the U.S. southern border.

The Trump administration in recent months has already deployed at least two warships to help in border security efforts and drug trafficking.

The Trump administration designated Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and other drug gangs, as well as Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua, as global terrorist organizations in February, as it stepped up immigration enforcement against alleged gang members.

The U.S. military has already been increasing its airborne surveillance of Mexican drug cartels to collect intelligence to determine how to best counter their activities.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Idrees Ali; additional reporting by Vivian Sequera and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Chris Reese and Christian Schmollinger)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

drug smuggling
united states
venezuela
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,465 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Irkutsk Oil Company-owned Yarakta Oil Field in Irkutsk Region. Picture REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
News

U.S. Treasury Chief Bessent Accuses India of Profiteering on Russian Oil Purchases

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday accused India of profiteering from its sharply increased purchases of Russian oil during the war in Ukraine, saying Washington viewed the situation as unacceptable. Bessent told...

22 minutes ago
Total Views: 35
NOAA Goes-East image of Hurricane Erin taken Monday, August 18, 2025
News

Hurricane Erin Re-Intensifies to Category 4, Threatens Shipping Lanes in Western Atlantic

Hurricane Erin has once again strengthened into a dangerous Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph as it moves through the western Atlantic, prompting warnings for maritime...

August 18, 2025
Total Views: 946
Aerial of a containership underway
News

Xeneta Acquires eeSea to Strengthen Maritime Supply Chain Intelligence Offerings

Norwegian freight data company Xeneta AS has acquired Copenhagen-based maritime intelligence firm eeSea, creating a combined platform that will enable customers to evaluate containerized freight based on both cost and...

August 18, 2025
Total Views: 307