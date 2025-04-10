gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,123 members

Coast Guard Cutter James law enforcement officers board a low profile vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Jan. 7, 2025. The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded more than 44,550 pounds of cocaine and 3,880 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $509.9 million in Port Everglades

Coast Guard Cutter James law enforcement officers board a low profile vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Jan. 7, 2025. The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded more than 44,550 pounds of cocaine and 3,880 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $509.9 million in Port Everglades, April 9, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard photo

U.S. Coast Guard Seizes $510M in Drugs During Massive Eastern Pacific Operation

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 10, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has offloaded more than 44,550 pounds of cocaine and 3,880 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades, with the seized drugs valued at approximately $509.9 million.

The operation, which took place in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, resulted in 11 interdictions and the detention of 34 suspected drug traffickers who will face federal prosecution. The successful mission targeted major criminal organizations, including the Clan del Golfo, Sinaloa Cartel, and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

“I could not be prouder of the James crew and the teams who embarked with us to stand the watch over the holidays to keep our border secure and keep Americans safe,” said Capt. Thomas Rodzewicz, commanding officer of James. “Over a remarkable 72-hour period, our crews interdicted six go-fast vessels and one low-profile vessel across the vast ocean, culminating in the extraordinary seizure of over 24,000 pounds of cocaine and 15 suspected narco-traffickers.”

The operation showcased the effectiveness of advanced technology and interagency cooperation, with James’ embarked unmanned aircraft system (drone) playing a crucial role in multiple interdictions. The mission involved coordination between various assets, including the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk, HITRON Jacksonville, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection teams.

“This is a key example of the Department of Justice working with our law enforcement partners to fight crime and keep drugs from flowing into America,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The successful operation comes on the heels of another major drug bust by the Coast Guard Cutter Stone, which recently offloaded approximately 45,600 pounds of illicit narcotics valued at over $517.5 million at the same port.

Commander David Ratner of the Mohawk summed up the strategic importance: “The fight against drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations doesn’t begin at our U.S. maritime borders. Our efforts to defend Americans at home begins with denying drug traffickers access to maritime routes”.

Tags:

drug smuggling
u.s. coast guard
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,123 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

AUKUS Nuclear Submarine Sale Under Scrutiny as Trump Tariffs Rattle Australia
Defense

AUKUS Nuclear Submarine Sale Under Scrutiny as Trump Tariffs Rattle Australia

The sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia under the AUKUS treaty faces new doubts as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs take hold, and amid concern in Washington that providing the subs to Canberra may reduce deterrence to China.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 397
Members of a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) conduct small boat operations in the Pacific Ocean
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard Triples Forces Along Southwest Maritime Border, Seizes $785M in Drugs

The U.S. Coast Guard has significantly expanded its presence along the Southwest Maritime Border, tripling its operational forces since January 21 as part of an enhanced border security initiative that...

April 1, 2025
Total Views: 12932
China Kicks Off More Drills Near Taiwan, Pushing Back at US
Defense

China Kicks Off More Drills Near Taiwan, Pushing Back at US

China held military exercises around Taiwan that involved the most naval vessels in nearly a year — a move that comes days after the US vowed to deter Beijing’s aggression in the region.

April 1, 2025
Total Views: 738