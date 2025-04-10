U.S. Coast Guard Seizes $510M in Drugs During Massive Eastern Pacific Operation

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has offloaded more than 44,550 pounds of cocaine and 3,880 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades, with the seized drugs valued at approximately $509.9 million.

The operation, which took place in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, resulted in 11 interdictions and the detention of 34 suspected drug traffickers who will face federal prosecution. The successful mission targeted major criminal organizations, including the Clan del Golfo, Sinaloa Cartel, and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

“I could not be prouder of the James crew and the teams who embarked with us to stand the watch over the holidays to keep our border secure and keep Americans safe,” said Capt. Thomas Rodzewicz, commanding officer of James. “Over a remarkable 72-hour period, our crews interdicted six go-fast vessels and one low-profile vessel across the vast ocean, culminating in the extraordinary seizure of over 24,000 pounds of cocaine and 15 suspected narco-traffickers.”

The operation showcased the effectiveness of advanced technology and interagency cooperation, with James’ embarked unmanned aircraft system (drone) playing a crucial role in multiple interdictions. The mission involved coordination between various assets, including the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk, HITRON Jacksonville, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection teams.

“This is a key example of the Department of Justice working with our law enforcement partners to fight crime and keep drugs from flowing into America,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The successful operation comes on the heels of another major drug bust by the Coast Guard Cutter Stone, which recently offloaded approximately 45,600 pounds of illicit narcotics valued at over $517.5 million at the same port.

Commander David Ratner of the Mohawk summed up the strategic importance: “The fight against drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations doesn’t begin at our U.S. maritime borders. Our efforts to defend Americans at home begins with denying drug traffickers access to maritime routes”.