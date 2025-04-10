gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,123 members

U.S. and Panama Agree to Counter Chinese Influence in Panama Canal

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shakes hands with Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino, in Panama City, Panama April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Aris Martinez

U.S. and Panama Agree to Counter Chinese Influence in Panama Canal

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 617
April 10, 2025

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced an expanded partnership with Panama aimed at securing the Panama Canal against what he termed “China’s maligned influence” in the region.

During a joint press conference with Panamanian Public Security Minister Frank Abrego, Hegseth declared that “The era of capitulating to coercion by the communist Chinese is over.” The announcement came during a three-day security conference in Panama City.

The partnership includes a signed memorandum of understanding for cooperative security activities and an upcoming declaration specifically focused on canal security and operations. This new framework will provide U.S. warships and auxiliary vessels “first and free” passage through the canal.

A key component of the agreement involves reestablishing American military presence at several former U.S. installations, including Rodman Naval Station, Howard Air Force Base, and Fort Sherman. Currently, the U.S. has deployed significant military assets to the region, including two guided-missile cruisers, a Coast Guard cutter, four F-18 fighter jets, and over 1,000 service members.

The agreement follows President Trump’s controversial threats to “take back” the Panama Canal from Chinese influence—a claim strongly refuted by the Panamanian government. To address U.S. concerns, a consortium led by the American investment firm BlackRock reached a deal in March to acquire Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison’s port operations at both ends of the canal, a move that Beijing has widely criticized. The deal has yet to close.

Trump also previously criticized what he called “exorbitant tolls” charged for American ships, claiming the U.S. “foolishly gave away” the canal.

The Panama Canal Authority confirmed the agreement in an official announcement highlighting that the declaration reaffirms Panamanian sovereignty over the waterway and compliance with strict anti-discrimination requirements established by the 1977 Neutrality Treaty between Panama and the U.S. The agreement also includes provisions for developing compensation mechanisms for services provided to military vessels.

The enhanced partnership extends beyond canal security to include joint efforts in combating regional criminal enterprises and border security. Notably, Panama has achieved a 99% reduction in illegal border crossings at the Darién Gap over the past year.

The USNS Comfort, a U.S. Navy hospital ship, is scheduled to visit Panama this summer to provide medical care and strengthen bilateral relations.

Tags:

panama canal
panama canal dispute
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,123 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Laden crude oil tanker approaches the port of Qingdao, China in the morning fog. Photo credit: Shutterstock/Igor Grochev
Shipping

U.S. Treasury Exposes UAE-Based Iranian Oil Smuggling Fleet, Sanctions 30 Tankers

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has unveiled sanctions against a sophisticated maritime network responsible for smuggling hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian petroleum, targeting UAE-based shipping magnate...

55 minutes ago
Total Views: 202
FILE PHOTO: The John F. Kennedy CVN 79 under construction at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding
Defense

Trump Executive Order Echoes SHIPS Act in Bid to Reclaim Maritime Dominance

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at revitalizing the U.S. maritime and shipbuilding industries to counter China’s dominance in the sectors. The executive order aligns with...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 355
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs.
Shipping

Trump Tariffs on China Now at Least 145% as Trade War Ramps Up

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports are now at least 145%, far above the level many economists said could decimate US-China trade. 

4 hours ago
Total Views: 195