U.S. and China Suspend Tit-for-Tat Port Fees By One Year

By Weilun Soon (Bloomberg) — The US and China have agreed to suspend tit-for-tat shipping levies on vessels linked to the other for one year, according to Beijing, deescalating a dispute that has become a sticking point in their wider trade war.

Washington began charging special fees on China-linked vessels calling at American ports on Oct. 14, amid a wider probe by the Office of the US Trade Representative into China’s maritime and shipbuilding dominance. The US said it will pause measures resulting from that investigation for a year, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

“Following the US suspension, China will also suspend its countermeasures against the US for one year,” according to the statement, referring to Beijing’s retaliatory fees against American ships that took effect on the same day.

China’s comments come just hours after trade representative Jamieson Greer said the US’s focus is still very much on reviving American shipbuilding. “We’re trying to rebuild shipbuilding,” he said aboard Air Force One, in response to a question on whether President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed on port fees at their meeting in South Korea.

International shipping has been roiled by retaliatory port charges levied by the US and China on each others’ ships in recent months, a move that pushed up freight costs. The port charges are part of a wider maritime contest between the two countries, as the US tries to compete with China on shipbuilding. Washington has sought the help of allies Japan and South Korea in reviving its industry, signing agreements with Tokyo and Seoul this week for more collaboration.

Beijing, in turn, sanctioned the US units of a major South Korean shipbuilder earlier this month, saying that Hanwha Ocean Co.’s American entities assisted Washington’s investigation of China’s maritime and shipbuilding dominance. China has also said it will look further into US actions on its shipping sector.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.